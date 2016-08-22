(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
taken various
rating actions on the following banks controlled by Brazilian
subnationals:
--Banestes S.A. - Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo (Banestes),
--Banco do Estado de Sergipe (Banese)
--Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul)
--Banco de Brasilia S.A. (BRB)).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
For further details on these entities, as well as for regulatory
information,
including the rating drivers and sensitivities, please see the
individual press
releases for each bank published and available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'..
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banestes and Banrisul and
Banese's National
Rating are driven by their standalone performance. BRB's IDRs
are driven by
support from Distrito Federal. Fitch internally assesses the
respective
financial and economic standing of each bank's controlling
subnational, as their
main shareholders and given their strong performance in the
region of their
controllers, such assessments can influence the ratings of these
public banks.
The credit profiles of these four banks remain highly sensitive
to further
operating environment deteriorations in the respective regions
where their
operations are concentrated. The Outlook for Banrisul, Banestes
and BRB's IDR is
Negative. For Banese, Fitch only assigns a National Rating. The
Rating Outlook
is currently Negative due to the operating environment and the
weakening of a
few performance ratios, after adjustments to the conglomerate's
card company.
These four institutions operate as commercial banks oriented
both to companies
and to individuals. Their performance is strong in the region of
their
controlling subnational. With strong franchises, they offer a
wide array of
banking products that allows them to compete in their regions
against larger
banks with nationwide operations. These four banks heavily
service public
servants in their regions and could be affected by any potential
difficulties
faced by subnationals to pay their obligations.
Similar to other state-owned companies, the strategies and
targets of these four
banks can be influenced by the state's economic-financial
situation and by
political interference from their respective main shareholders.
However, Fitch
notes that these four banks are able to operate with relative
autonomy.
Governmental changes for the controlling subnationals can lead
to more frequent
changes in the four banks' executive boards than their private
peers.
As a general rule, the subnational banks have reduced their
appetite for risk,
much like their private sector peers have. This becomes evident
in their growth
trends, which have shown more modest ratios than in the past.
The asset quality
indicators of these four banks have deteriorated in 2015 and in
the first
quarter of 2016. Fitch believes that the deterioration should
continue until
end-2016, due to the continued economic recession in Brazil and
the controlling
subnationals, maintenance of high inflation and unemployment
rates, as well as
the weak outlook for most corporate sectors.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banrisul
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B';
--Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'A+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating downgraded to 'F1 (bra)' from
'F1+(bra)';
--Rating of the first issuance of senior unsecured financial
bills downgraded to
'A+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)';
--Rating of the Tier II capital subordinate notes, due in
February 2022,
affirmed at 'BB-'.
BRB
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating Downgrade to b+ from 'bb-' ;
--Support Rating Upgraded to '3' from '4';
--Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'A+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating downgraded to 'F1 (bra)' from
'F1+(bra)';
Banestes
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+ (bra)';
Banese
--Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F3 (bra)';
