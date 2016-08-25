(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Robert Bosch
GmbH's (Bosch) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1'.
The agency has
also affirmed the short-term debt issued by Robert Bosch and
Robert Bosch
Finance Corp at 'F1'.
The affirmation reflects the continuous recovery of the group's
profitability
and cash generation, as well as resilient financial metrics
despite recent large
acquisitions. The group maintains strong business
characteristics and a
conservative financial policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
The rating reflects Bosch's solid and diversified business
profile, including
leading global positions in automotive supply (e.g. powertrain,
chassis and
aftermarkets), consumer goods (power tools and household
appliances) and
industrial technology (e.g. hydraulics). Bosch also benefits
from high
geographical diversification, solid research and development
(R&D) capacity and
technology leadership in several segments.
Business Diversification
The group derives about 60% of its revenue from the cyclical and
volatile
automotive supply business. However, diversification is provided
by Bosch's
presence in the industrial, consumer goods and energy sectors.
This has been
reinforced by the acquisition of Siemens' 50% share in their JV
Bosch und
Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (BSH, a leading supplier of household
appliances).
Moderate Financial Impact from Acquisitions
We expect the financial impact from Bosch's recent acquisitions
to be moderate
and to be offset by the positive effect on the business profile.
Bosch completed
the purchase of its partners' 50% stakes in two separate JVs,
BSH and ZF
Lenksysteme GmbH (ZFLS) for a total of EUR3.9bn in January 2015.
The
acquisitions increased revenue by EUR16.6bn and had a slightly
dilutive effect
on EBIT margins.
Investments in New Technologies
Bosch is a leading player in the field of new technologies,
including
internet-related goods and services, autonomous driving and
connected
manufacturing. We expect this strategy to support growth and
provide a leading
edge over the competition in the medium term. However, this will
also require
significant R&D and capex, in turn constraining EBIT and free
cash flow (FCF)
growth.
PPA Weighing on Profitability
In 2015, the Industrial Technology division recorded losses
because of weak
demand in mechanical engineering segments. However, this was
offset by the
strong performance of the Mobility Solutions and Consumer Goods
divisions. In
2016-2018, Fitch expects group profitability to remain broadly
stable in a
7%-7.5% range, excluding the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA)
effects from recent
acquisitions. In particular, we expect a modest recovery at the
Industrial
division.
Low Leverage
Bosch has low funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross and net
leverage and
has the lowest net leverage among Fitch rated auto suppliers. We
expect gross
leverage to decline toward 1.0x by end-2018 while we expect net
leverage to
remain about breakeven in the foreseeable future.
Conservative Financial Policy
Earnings retention is an important source of financing, in line
with the group's
conservative financial policy, underpinned by substantial
liquidity. Dividend
pay-outs have always been negligible. Bosch is 92%-owned by a
foundation, which
safeguards its independence. The remaining shares are held by
the Bosch family
and as treasury stock.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenues to grow by mid-single digits in 2016-2018;
- EBIT margin to remain nearly stable in 2016 and gradually
increase to more
than 7% in 2018;
- FCF margin to remain modest in 2016 but to increase to 3%-3.5%
in 2017-2018;
- Capex intensity to increase to more than 7.5% in 2016 and
decline to less than
7% in 2017-2018;
- EUR1bn-EUR1.5bn per year in bolt-on acquisitions over the
foreseeable future.
Major acquisitions will be treated on a case-by-case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action:
- EBIT margin sustainably below 6% (2015: 6.4%, 2016E: 6.3%,
2017E: 7%)
- A material weakening in the group's liquidity profile,
including sustained
negative FCF margin (2015: 1.3%, 2016E: 1.6%, 2017E: 3.6%)
- FFO adjusted net leverage increasing above 1x (2015: 0.1x,
2016E: zero, 2017E:
-0.1x)
An upgrade to 'F1+' is unlikely as the group has already reached
what is
considered by Fitch the natural ceiling of the sector.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR8.6bn of readily
available cash, after
Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR1.7bn and
less liquid
marketable securities of EUR4bn. Bosch's maturities are well
spread with some
bonds extending as far out as 2039.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Robert Bosch GmbH
-Short-term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F1';
-Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
Robert Bosch Finance Corp.
-Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Aurelien Jacquot
Analyst
+33 1 4429 9137
Supervisory Analyst
Georgy Kharlamov
Director
+49 69 7680 76263
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Readily Available Cash: Fitch considers that as at December
2015 EUR1,700m of
cash, or around 2.5% of net sales, is needed for day-to-day
operational
activities, therefore not readily available for debt repayment.
Fitch also
discounts the value of the securities' value reported by Bosch.
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of the yearly
operating lease
expense related to long term assets of EUR257m for 2015.
- Non-Recurring Items: Among others items, income from the
reversal of
investments, impairment of goodwill and income/expenses from the
reversal/recognition of provisions are viewed as non-recurring
items, therefore
are excluded from the computation of operating EBIT and EBITDA.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
