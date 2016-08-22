(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) (The following is a correction of a
release published
earlier today that inaccurately excluded the Long-term IDR for
Danske
Corporation of 'A'. It has now been included in the ratings list
below.)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's (Danske) and its
mortgage bank
subsidiary Realkredit Danmark's (Realkredit) Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A', Short-term IDRs at 'F1', and Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'a'. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
two major Danish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DANSKE'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Danske's ratings reflects the bank's strong universal Danish
and, to a lesser
extent, pan-Nordic franchises. These provide stable revenue
generation across a
wide range of products, strong capitalisation as well as healthy
funding and
liquidity, although wholesale funding reliance makes the bank
sensitive to a
loss of investor confidence. We view positively management's
renewed strategic
focus on relationship banking in the Nordics, whereby we believe
past mistakes
such as the expansion into Ireland are unlikely to be repeated.
The bank has also taken steps to strengthen its risk management
framework, and
we expect this to translate into further asset quality
improvements. The level
of impaired loans has fallen in recent years on the back of a
domestic economic
recovery, enhanced underwriting standards and ongoing wind-down
of the non-core
Irish portfolio, which is no longer a material risk to the bank.
The ratio of
impaired loans to gross loans was 2.9% at end-June 2016.
Profitability metrics have also improved significantly,
primarily as a result of
lower loan impairment charges but also thanks to tight cost
control and stronger
revenue generation. Fitch expects resilient income generation in
2016 and
beyond, supported by modest volume growth and continued
strengthening of fee and
commission income. Negative interest rates in Denmark have had a
manageable
impact on the bank's margins, being partly offset by
re-mortgaging and repricing
activity. For mortgage financing (mainly through Realkredit),
Danske earns a
fixed margin because the market interest rate on the covered
bonds is passed
through to the borrower.
Danske is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks,
and has a
well-diversified funding base. Its mortgage business (via
Realkredit) is by law
entirely wholesale-funded by mortgage bonds that match the
interest term of the
underlying mortgage loan. Fitch expects continued strong demand
for Danish
mortgage bonds in light of the need for domestic financial
institutions,
insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid,
high quality,
securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by a fairly
limited
outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Nonetheless,
maintaining a
significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate refinancing risk is
key for Danske's
ratings.
Danske's risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with
international peers,
although they are somewhat lower than some Swedish peers due to
higher risk
weights. Leverage is acceptable in a European context, with a
fully loaded Basel
III leverage ratio of 4.0% at end-June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - REALKREDIT'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Realkredit's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that
profitability, although
moderate, will enable the mortgage bank to absorb unexpected
shocks in Denmark.
Realkredit's rating are based on its standalone financial
strength, despite the
sharing of some central functions and distribution channels with
its parent
bank. Fitch also expects that to a significant extent, capital
is fungible
between Danske and Realkredit, and thus Fitch is likely to
retain the VRs within
one notch of each other.
Realkredit's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise as
the second-largest
mortgage lender, its strong capitalisation and its resilient
asset quality. The
ratings are constrained by the bank's monoline business model
and wholesale
funding reliance, although risks associated with the latter are
mitigated by a
large, deep and liquid domestic covered bond market, and access
to funding from
its parent if needed.
Realkredit's assets represent the majority of Danske's mortgage
loan exposure.
Fitch expects the quality of this portfolio to remain strong,
supported by a
stabilising Danish economy. We expect profitability to remain
low, but stable,
underpinned by resilient revenue generation (given higher
administration
margins), tight cost control and a continued focus on
underwriting.
Realkredit is by law entirely wholesale-funded, largely through
issuance of
Danish mortgage bonds. Similar to its domestic peers, about 20%
of Realkredit's
bonds mature within a year to match the duration of the bank's
underlying
mortgage loans. We believe that recent mortgage price
adjustments will help
reduce those volumes further. The supportive dynamics of the
Danish mortgage
bond market and Denmark's law on mortgage bond maturity
extensions will help
reduce refinancing risks.
Realkredit's risk-weighted capital ratios compare strongly with
those of
domestic and international peers, although boosted by relatively
low risk
weights on mortgage loans. Leverage is good in a European
context, with a
tangible equity/tangible asset ratio of 5.6% at end-June 2016.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Danske's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event of it
becoming non-viable.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) provides
a framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Realkredit's SR of '1' reflects an extremely high probably that
support would be
provided by Danske, if required. In Fitch's view, Danske would
have high
propensity to support Realkredit given the latter's role as the
group's main
domestic mortgage provider, and the significant reputational
risk Danske would
face in the event of a default of Realkredit. Any required
support would likely
be manageable relative to Danske's ability to provide it.
Realkredit's SRF of
'No Floor' has been withdrawn as we believe the Danske is the
most likely source
of support, and the SRF is therefore no longer relevant to our
coverage.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Danske are
all notched down
from the bank's VR and have been affirmed accordingly.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt and CRD
IV-compliant Tier
2 instruments are rated one notch below Danske's VR to reflect
the above-average
loss severity of this type of debt relative to average
recoveries. The narrow
notching partly reflects the absence of contractual full
write-down or
conversion language.
Fitch rates Danske's other Tier 2 instruments three notches
below the VR to
reflect loss severity (one notch) and incremental
non-performance risk (two
notches). Of the latter, compared to new CRD IV-compliant Tier 2
notes, Fitch
has applied an additional single notch for incremental
non-performance risk to
legacy issues because of the issuer's ability to defer coupons.
The ability to
defer interest is the differentiation between the old-style Tier
2 instruments
and the new CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 notes
Hybrid Tier 1 capital notes, Tier 1 instruments and Additional
Tier securities
are rated three, four and five notches, respectively, below
Danske's VR to
reflect the higher than average loss severity risk of these
securities (two
notches) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional
one, two and
three notches, respectively).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DANSKE'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
A continued sustained and material improvement in asset quality
and
profitability metrics could result in positive rating pressure
in the medium
term. This would also require management to successfully execute
its current
strategy, with a clear focus on Nordic home markets, while
maintaining solid
capital, funding and liquidity ratios.
While unexpected, a downgrade could also result from a prolonged
inability to
competitively access debt capital markets, if the Danish
business faces a
significant asset quality deterioration that materially impacts
capitalisation
or if the improving earnings trend reverses. At the current
rating, Fitch
expects Danske to maintain a large liquidity buffer and minimise
maturity gaps
to mitigate funding risks. The agency expects the bank to
continue to have
strong access to debt capital markets.
REALKREDIT'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit will
maintain its focus
on asset quality and continue to generate capital internally. An
upgrade is
unlikely given its already high ratings for a monoline business
model.
A downgrade would most likely be a result of Realkredit being
unable to
competitively access wholesale funding markets or if it
significantly increases
its reliance on international debt investors who may prove less
stable during
financial stress. A downgrade of Danske's ratings, or reduced
focus on
liquidity, would also be rating negative.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Danske's SR or upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Denmark's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
Realkredit's SR of '1' is sensitive to any perceived change in
Danske's
propensity or ability to provide support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are notched
down from Danske's
VR, their respective ratings are sensitive to a change in
Danske's VR. They are
also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of their
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Danske's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Danske Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 instrument (ISIN: XS0974372467):
affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Legacy Tier 2 debt (ISIN: XS0176929684): affirmed at 'BBB'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital instruments (ISIN: XS1044578273 and
XS1190987427):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Danske Corporation
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Realkredit Danmark
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: Upgraded to '1' from '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
