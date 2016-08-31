(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Bermuda-based (re)insurers have a
long history of
profitability, but economic pressures and an overabundance of
capital from
traditional and alternative sources has challenged profitability
for the group,
according to a new report from Fitch Ratings.
A review of 2015 audited GAAP financial statements of 19 Class 4
Bermuda-domiciled (re)insurers (the group) reveals favorable but
tempered
operating results. Underwriting gains for the group were $4.4
billion in 2015
with a combined ratio of 86% and a 10% net income return on
common equity (ROE),
with all measures deteriorating moderately from the prior year.
ROE for this
group is likely to decline in 2016 due to rising core loss
ratios, larger
insured catastrophe losses and lower investment income.
"Bermuda-based underwriters face intense price competition,
limited growth
opportunities and earnings pressure. This historically
profitable market could
be challenged further as organic revenue growth is unlikely to
improve in the
near term," said Brian Schneider, Senior Director Fitch Ratings.
Favorable loss reserve development improved the group aggregate
combined ratio
by 6.5 percentage points in 2015, the lowest amount since 2010.
Bermuda
(re)insurers have demonstrated loss-reserve strength for over a
decade and
future reported reserve redundancies are expected to continue
but at a reduced
magnitude.
In addition, Bermuda (re)insurers are challenged by falling
written premiums and
lower investment yields. Reported written premium volume
decreased by 7% for the
group in 2015 over the prior year. The aggregate investment
yield for 2015
further fell to 2.1% and marked the seventh straight year of
declining yields.
Some companies have modestly shifted their portfolio allocation
towards equities
and alternative investments to boost expected returns, though
fixed income
securities still make up the lion's share of investments.
The group continues to report a strong capital position.
Shareholders' equity
declined year over year, decreasing 6% in 2015 to $73.1 billion
from $77.9
billion; however, the decline was significantly influenced by
extraordinary
dividends declared and paid by Chubb Ltd. operating
subsidiaries.
The Bermuda Monetary Authority's efforts to achieve Solvency II
equivalency paid
off as Bermuda's commercial (re)insurers were granted
equivalency by the
European Union. While Fitch views the increased capital
standards under Solvency
II positively, achieving equivalency was already factored into
Fitch's base-case
expectations and no rating actions were taken as a result of the
ruling.
After several years of intense merger and acquisition activity
in the global
reinsurance sector, the pace of deals has slowed. Fitch believes
that further
merger & acquisition activity is possible, though likely not at
the scale seen
in 2015.
The report 'Bermuda (Re)insurers Financial Performance' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Jeremy R. Graczyk, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Related Research
Bermuda (Re)insurers' Financial Performance (Profitability Shows
Signs of
Weakening)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.