(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Siyapatha Finance PLC's (Siyapatha; A-(lka)/Negative) senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR2.5bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. A full list of existing ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 11 March 2016 and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The issue will have two tranches with bullet principal repayments in the third and fifth years and a fixed-rate coupon paid annually. The debentures will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Siyapatha expects to use the proceeds to fund lending growth, lengthen maturities of its liabilities and reduce structural maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue has been rated at the same level as Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating according to Fitch criteria and ranks equally with the claims of the company's other senior unsecured creditors. Siyapatha's rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be forthcoming from its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (A+(lka)/Negative), which owns 100% of Siyapatha and is involved in the company's strategic direction through board representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent because of its limited contribution to the group's core businesses and different branding from its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating would affect the issues' National Long-Term Rating. The rating on Siyapatha is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of Sampath Bank's ability and propensity to provide support. Full list of ratings: Siyapatha Finance PLC National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Negative Outlook Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'BBB+(lka)' Senior unsecured debenture: assigned at 'A-(lka)' Contact:: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Sampath Bank PLC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here