LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Senior debt recovery expectations for
leveraged
European non-food retailers have fallen significantly and are
likely to stagnate
at best in the medium term due to difficult trading conditions,
a high
fixed-cost base and lack of deleveraging, Fitch Ratings says.
However, recovery
expectations for performing loans are likely to remain higher
than for similarly
leveraged borrowers in other sectors.
A review of Fitch's portfolio of around 400 European credit
opinions shows that
recovery expectations for high-yield non-food retailers are
marginally below
70%, or roughly three percentage points higher than the average
for the entire
portfolio. This is down from a peak of 83% in mid-2014, when the
gap was around
13 percentage points.
The sharp decline in recovery expectations for the sector has
tracked the
increasingly aggressive senior debt structures since the start
of 2015 as
retailers have refinanced and recapitalised in debtor-friendly
credit markets.
It also reflects the impact of disruptive competition and a
challenging
environment of subdued economic growth, uneven consumer
confidence and high
unemployment in some continental European markets.
We believe the combination of aggressively funded balance sheets
with challenged
commercial profiles and low organic growth prospects will make
deleveraging
difficult in the medium term. This suggests recovery rates for
senior debt are
likely to remain flat or deteriorate further.
However, European non-food retailers have historically had
higher recovery
expectations than any sector other than telecoms, and we expect
recoveries to
remain relatively strong for performing retail leveraged loans
and high yield
despite the numerous sector challenges.
There are several factors that help drive this trend, including
slim operating
and free cash-flow (FCF) margins, which are generally between 1%
and 3% for
retailers in the 'B' rating category, compared to mid- to high
single digits for
similarly rated companies in other sectors. This means retailers
already operate
close to the level of financial stress and the EBITDA discounts
used to
calculate a hypothetical point of distress as a proxy for
going-concern
restructuring are therefore smaller than for other sectors.
The other main factor is the enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA
multiple that we
use to estimate a potential sale price for the business. The
vast majority of
non-food retailers attract a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of
5.0x and unlike
many other sectors this multiple tends not to decline as a
credit migrates down
the rating scale. This has limited the drop in expected
recoveries even as an
accelerated downward trend in ratings has driven credit profiles
in the sector
to their weakest level since 2010.
For more information on our recovery expectations for the sector
see "European
Leveraged Retail Recoveries Falling, but Remain Above Other
Sectors" published
today and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Elena Stock
Director
Leveraged Finance
+49 69 768 076 135
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
