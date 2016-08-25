(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based
state-owned
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC's (Etisalat)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Its senior
unsecured debt is
also affirmed at 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Linkage
Etisalat's rating is notched down on a top-down basis from the
UAE's sovereign
rating. This is driven by our assessment of strong legal,
operational and
strategy ties between the two, in accordance with Fitch's Parent
and Subsidiary
Linkage criteria. Etisalat plays an important part in the
government's vision to
make the UAE a competitive knowledge economy, while in Fitch's
opinion,
government support has been integral to the company's
international expansion
plans.
The UAE government currently owns 60.03% of Etisalat. In August
2015, the
government passed a new law and amended Etisalat's articles of
association.
Etisalat became a public joint stock company, and foreigners may
own up to 20%
of its shares but have no voting rights.
Important to Fitch's assessment of government support, the
government will
retain control over major strategic decisions at Etisalat as it
will be given a
special share, which will grant it certain rights to approving
and vetoing key
decisions of the company. This includes approving mergers,
allowing for the
participation of a strategic investor, spinning off part of its
commercial
activities, approving ownership of more than 5% of the company's
share capital
by any shareholder and allowing the government's shareholding to
drop below 51%.
Strong Domestic Position
Etisalat has a strong position in its domestic market where it
generates the
majority of the group's EBITDA (64% in 2Q16) and cashflow (75%
of EBITDA less
capex in 2Q16). Domestic revenue growth slowed to 2.1% in 1H16
from 6.2% in 2015
as the UAE macroeconomic environment has become more
challenging. Higher costs
impacted 1Q16 domestic EBITDA, which contracted 4% yoy, but the
trend in 2Q16
improved as management imposed cost controls.
FX Limited International Growth
Revenue growth from Etisalat's international businesses in 2015
and 1H16 on a
reported basis was hampered by negative FX movements. In 2Q16,
consolidated
revenue growth on a reported basis was 1%, but on a constant
currency basis was
a higher 3%. This negative FX impact was more noticeable in the
company's
operations in Pakistan (8% of revenue in 2Q16), and Egypt (also
8% of revenue in
2Q16). For Maroc Telecom Group (MT) of which Etisalat controls
53%, the FX
impact was less severe in 1H16. We expect FX weakness to persist
for the rest of
2016.
Leverage
Net debt-to-EBITDA and gross debt-to-EBITDA increased to 0.2x
and 0.9x at
end-June 2016 from zero and 0.83x at end-2015, respectively.
Despite the
increase, leverage is still low and commensurate with
management's conservative
financial policy and remains well within Fitch's guidelines for
the current
ratings. All of Etisalat's main operations generate positive
cashflow (EBITDA
less capex) but the domestic business is the main contributor.
We expect free
cash flow (FCF) generation to improve in 2017 and 2018 as
current investment
programmes are completed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Etisalat
include:
-Revenue stable in 2016 (on a reported basis), followed by low
single-digit
growth in 2017 and 2018;
-EBITDA margin around 49% in 2016-18;
-Capex-to-sales ratio declining gradually to 15% in 2017 from
20% in 2015 and
-Stable dividend policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by continuing
strong government
support of Etisalat
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-A downgrade of the sovereign rating
-Adverse changes to the implied support, commitment and
ownership by, as well as
to the importance of the company, to the UAE government
-Significant acquisitions that breach gross debt/EBITDA of 2.5x
without
deleveraging below that level within 18-24 months, indicating
weaker state
support.
-Severe loss of market share in its domestic business
LIQUIDITY
Etisalat had AED21.3bn in available cash and AED19.3bn in total
cash balances at
end-2015 and end-2Q16, respectively. Approximately 83% of
end-2015 cash balances
were held in the UAE.
During 2015, Etisalat completed the disposal of its 85% stake in
Zantel, the
Tanzanian mobile operator, and in August 2016 completed the
disposal of Canar,
the Sudanese fixed line operator. We believe the company is less
likely to make
acquisitions during 2016 and 2017 and if there are any, we would
expect the UAE
government to provide explicit support to fund significant
transactions.
Etisalat exhibits a long-term debt structure. The company has no
more than 20%
of debt maturing in any given year. Total debt stood at AED22bn
at end-2015 and
AED23.9bn at end-2Q16. At end-June 2016, 64% of the outstanding
debt was at the
Etisalat parent company, 62% of total debt was in the form of
bonds (AED14.8bn),
while 63% of total debt was in hard currencies (40% EUR and 23%
USD).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Samer Haydar
Associate Director
+971 4424 1240
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
