(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based state-owned Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC's (Etisalat) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Its senior unsecured debt is also affirmed at 'A+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sovereign Linkage Etisalat's rating is notched down on a top-down basis from the UAE's sovereign rating. This is driven by our assessment of strong legal, operational and strategy ties between the two, in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage criteria. Etisalat plays an important part in the government's vision to make the UAE a competitive knowledge economy, while in Fitch's opinion, government support has been integral to the company's international expansion plans. The UAE government currently owns 60.03% of Etisalat. In August 2015, the government passed a new law and amended Etisalat's articles of association. Etisalat became a public joint stock company, and foreigners may own up to 20% of its shares but have no voting rights. Important to Fitch's assessment of government support, the government will retain control over major strategic decisions at Etisalat as it will be given a special share, which will grant it certain rights to approving and vetoing key decisions of the company. This includes approving mergers, allowing for the participation of a strategic investor, spinning off part of its commercial activities, approving ownership of more than 5% of the company's share capital by any shareholder and allowing the government's shareholding to drop below 51%. Strong Domestic Position Etisalat has a strong position in its domestic market where it generates the majority of the group's EBITDA (64% in 2Q16) and cashflow (75% of EBITDA less capex in 2Q16). Domestic revenue growth slowed to 2.1% in 1H16 from 6.2% in 2015 as the UAE macroeconomic environment has become more challenging. Higher costs impacted 1Q16 domestic EBITDA, which contracted 4% yoy, but the trend in 2Q16 improved as management imposed cost controls. FX Limited International Growth Revenue growth from Etisalat's international businesses in 2015 and 1H16 on a reported basis was hampered by negative FX movements. In 2Q16, consolidated revenue growth on a reported basis was 1%, but on a constant currency basis was a higher 3%. This negative FX impact was more noticeable in the company's operations in Pakistan (8% of revenue in 2Q16), and Egypt (also 8% of revenue in 2Q16). For Maroc Telecom Group (MT) of which Etisalat controls 53%, the FX impact was less severe in 1H16. We expect FX weakness to persist for the rest of 2016. Leverage Net debt-to-EBITDA and gross debt-to-EBITDA increased to 0.2x and 0.9x at end-June 2016 from zero and 0.83x at end-2015, respectively. Despite the increase, leverage is still low and commensurate with management's conservative financial policy and remains well within Fitch's guidelines for the current ratings. All of Etisalat's main operations generate positive cashflow (EBITDA less capex) but the domestic business is the main contributor. We expect free cash flow (FCF) generation to improve in 2017 and 2018 as current investment programmes are completed. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Etisalat include: -Revenue stable in 2016 (on a reported basis), followed by low single-digit growth in 2017 and 2018; -EBITDA margin around 49% in 2016-18; -Capex-to-sales ratio declining gradually to 15% in 2017 from 20% in 2015 and -Stable dividend policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by continuing strong government support of Etisalat Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -A downgrade of the sovereign rating -Adverse changes to the implied support, commitment and ownership by, as well as to the importance of the company, to the UAE government -Significant acquisitions that breach gross debt/EBITDA of 2.5x without deleveraging below that level within 18-24 months, indicating weaker state support. -Severe loss of market share in its domestic business LIQUIDITY Etisalat had AED21.3bn in available cash and AED19.3bn in total cash balances at end-2015 and end-2Q16, respectively. Approximately 83% of end-2015 cash balances were held in the UAE. During 2015, Etisalat completed the disposal of its 85% stake in Zantel, the Tanzanian mobile operator, and in August 2016 completed the disposal of Canar, the Sudanese fixed line operator. We believe the company is less likely to make acquisitions during 2016 and 2017 and if there are any, we would expect the UAE government to provide explicit support to fund significant transactions. Etisalat exhibits a long-term debt structure. The company has no more than 20% of debt maturing in any given year. Total debt stood at AED22bn at end-2015 and AED23.9bn at end-2Q16. At end-June 2016, 64% of the outstanding debt was at the Etisalat parent company, 62% of total debt was in the form of bonds (AED14.8bn), while 63% of total debt was in hard currencies (40% EUR and 23% USD). Contact: Principal Analyst Samer Haydar Associate Director +971 4424 1240 Supervisory Analyst Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010787 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.