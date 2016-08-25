(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - Summer 2016 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new dashboard that it expects German non-life insurers to continue increasing premiums to offset declining yields on their investment portfolios. We expect gross written premiums (GWP) for the sector to grow 2% in 2016 and 1% in 2017 following 2015 growth of around 3.5%, driven by higher pricing. However, we expect the average portfolio investment yield across the sector to decline to 3.8% in 2016 and 3.6% in 2017 from an estimated 4.0% in 2015 and 4.2% in 2014, reflecting persistently low yields for new investments. In the motor sector, GWP growth was stronger than expected in 2015 but underwriting profitability weakened despite the price increases. We expect motor insurers to focus on underwriting discipline and higher premiums in 2016, but benign claims experience could lead to premiums reductions in 2017. According to the German regulator, non-life insurers had an average Solvency II ratio of 280% at end-1Q16, which was stable compared with end-2015 (278%). These figures are, in most cases, calculated without Solvency II transitional measures. Fitch expects German non-life insurers to maintain strong capitalisation, with an average Solvency II ratio above 250% at end-2016, slightly weaker than former Solvency I ratios, which averaged around 310% at end-2014. The dashboard gives our latest update on important market developments and our forecasts for GWP growth and combined ratios for major business lines. The 'German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - Summer 2016' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, 60325 Frankfurt Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.