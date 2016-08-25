(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hatton National Bank PLC's (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debenture issue of up to LKR6bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures, which will have tenors of five and seven years and carry fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. HNB expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier II capital base. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below HNB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured debt. The National Long-Term Rating of HNB reflects its strong domestic franchise, satisfactory capitalisation and strong performance, which are counterbalanced by a higher risk appetite as seen in the sustained high loan growth that has put pressure on its funding and liquidity profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with HNB's National Long-Term Rating. A full list of HNB's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures at 'AA-(lka)' Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures at 'A+(lka)' Proposed Basel II compliant subordinated debentures at 'A+(lka)(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. HNB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.