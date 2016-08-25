(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, August 25 (Fitch) Sustained yield-curve
steepening in Japan
would be positive for Japanese life insurers, says Fitch
Ratings. Steepening
would bolster domestic investment income and also enable
companies to reduce the
accumulation rate of longer-dated foreign securities. This would
in turn reduce
risks associated with currency, foreign credit and
asset-liability management
that have accumulated with the rise in foreign-bond allocations
in the last few
years.
Japan's yield curve has flattened substantially since 2015
alongside ongoing
quantitative easing and the introduction of negative interest
rates earlier this
year. The resulting fall in interest income on life insurers'
yen-denominated
bond holdings has served to reinforce longer-term trends towards
increasing
allocation of foreign assets. This has included higher exposure
to foreign
securities. Data from the financial year ending March 2016 shows
the nine major
life insurers had 26% of their total investment portfolio in
foreign securities,
up from 25% a year earlier.
Improving investment spreads - resulting from geographic shifts
in asset
allocation - has helped to bolster earnings and diversify
exposure. But it has
also come with heightened foreign-currency and foreign-credit
risks. Fitch
believes that insurers will continue to increase their
investment allocations to
foreign bonds, though with stricter currency hedging and with
domestic bonds
remaining the preferred asset class.
The fall in long-end yields has also contributed to a sustained
asset-liability
duration gap and ongoing high sensitivity to interest rates.
Fitch estimates a
five-year duration gap between their assets and liabilities on
average.
Companies will accelerate reducing the gap when long-term yields
rise, but the
speed in which the mismatch narrows will be affected if JGB
yields remain low.
As such, a steepening of the curve - generated through higher
yields on
long-dated Japanese government bonds - would be credit positive
for insurers,
both in terms of profit and risk management. The yield curve has
steepened
somewhat in July and August, though the trend would need to be
sustained much
longer through the medium term to produce substantive benefits
for the insurance
sector.
Fitch maintains a stable sector outlook for Japanese life
insurance, with solid
capitalisation and profitability bolstering the credit profiles
of large firms.
Profitability should be sustained in 2016, driven by moderate
expansion of the
profitable health insurance products business and continued
positive investment
spreads.
Contacts:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
Insurance
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-Ku
Tokyo, 102-0083
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.