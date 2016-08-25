(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed the Outlooks
on Turk
Telekomunikasyon A.S. (Turk Telekom), Turkcell Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S.
(Turkcell) and Coca Cola Icecek A.S. to Negative from Stable.
All their ratings
have been affirmed.
The rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of Turkey's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB-', and the change in the Outlooks to
Negative from
Stable (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Turkey at 'BBB-';
Revises Outlook to
Negative' published on 19 August 2016).
The Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs of Turkcell and
Turk Telekom are
constrained by Turkey's ratings. Coca Cola Icacek A.S.'s Foreign
Currency IDR is
constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
For each issuer's Key Rating Drivers, Rating Sensitivities and
Key Assumptions
see the recent rating action commentaries (RACs), referenced
below.
Coca Cola Icecek A.S. (CCI)
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
changed to Negative
from Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB'
See 'Fitch Affirms Coca Cola Icecek at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable',
dated 17 March
2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
changed to Negative
from Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
changed to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
See 'Fitch Affirms Turk Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable',
dated 27 June 2016
at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
changed to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
See 'Fitch Rates Turkcell 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable', dated 18
September 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
LIQUIDITY
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
Contact:
Principal Analysts
Ching Mei Chia (CCI)
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
James Hollamby (Turk Telekom, Turkcell)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analysts
Damien Chew, CFA (Turk Telekom)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Giulio Lombardi (CCI)
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa 8, 20123 Milan
Stuart Reid (Turkcell)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Alex Griffiths
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1709
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010797
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.