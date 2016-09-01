(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special
Report published
today that the voluntary rehabilitation scheme of India's
central government -
Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) - for financial and
operational turnaround
of distressed state distribution utilities (discoms) has already
seen a large
number of important states signing up for the programme.
However, the immediate
relief provided by interest-expense reduction, while beneficial
to the cash flow
positions of the discoms, is inadequate to turn these entities
profitable;
achieving this goal by March 2019 (FY19) as per the plan is
highly predicated on
the ambitious efficiency improvements, coupled with tariff
increases that are
politically sensitive in India.
UDAY, launched in November 2015, is more comprehensive than
previous packages
which had focused primarily on debt restructuring. The merits of
UDAY are its
four-pronged 'carrot and stick'-based strategy that targets not
only a reduction
in interest burden, but also operational efficiency improvement,
reduced cost of
power purchased, and financial discipline. There are also
financial implications
for states signing up for UDAY that do not meet the agreed
targets under the
programme.
Twenty Indian states and one union territory (UT) have given
in-principle
approval for UDAY; 16 have already signed up for the scheme.
Participation by a
number of states which are not ruled by the key ruling political
party at the
centre - the Bharatiya Janata Party - reflects the various
merits and wider
acceptance of the package. The committed states and UT accounted
for almost 77%
of the total FY14 net cash losses reported by discoms, and
around 58% of the
total debt outstanding at end-September 2015. These states house
about 56% of
India's total installed capacity. Tamil Nadu stands out among
those which have
not opted for UDAY, and accounted for 25% of FY14 net cash
losses of all
discoms.
The debt-restructuring slated within the scheme will provide
some immediate
breathing space, following the transfer of 75% of outstanding
debt to the states
and capping the interest cost on the balance. However, discoms
in as many as 12
of the 16 committed states/UTs reported cash losses in FY14.
Most of these
(based on FY14 numbers) would continue with cash losses even
after accounting
for the immediate interest savings, highlighting the need for
higher
efficiencies and cost-reflective tariffs for a sustainable
improvement of
discoms' financial health.
The aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss in the Indian
power sector is
very high - ranging from 11% to 71%, with many of the states in
excess of 20%.
UDAY aims to get the discoms to cut these losses significantly
(more than 50% in
many cases) through FY19, which is a significant challenge; the
savings benefits
from lower AT&C losses alone account for around half of the
total savings on
average for the states that have committed. For the majority of
states, tariff
increases are required to reach break-even status even after the
other savings
to which they are committed.
A meaningful improvement in discoms' economics will especially
benefit power
generation companies via higher utilisations and timely
clearance of dues. The
current low capacity utilisation of power plants is driven
primarily by stressed
discoms, which are unable to buy electricity because of weak
financial
positions. We believe financially stronger discoms will support
India's strong
drive for renewables and financings of those projects, along
with other power
sector investments in the country.
Contact:
Rachna Jain
Associate Director
+65 6796 7227
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Muralidharan R
Director
+65 6796 7236
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
