Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Dashboard -
1H16 Results
here
LONDON, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it expects the
operating
profitability of Italian life insurers to decline in 2016,
whereas non-life
underwriting performance is likely to remain stable. Fitch makes
these comments
in its latest dashboard on the Italian insurance market
following the
publication of 1H16 results from the largest companies.
Premiums for unit-linked business fell sharply in 1H16 as
stock-market
volatility dampened demand for equity exposure, and investment
returns declined,
leading to weaker profits for life insurers.
Motor rates decreased in 1H16, driven by market competition. The
soft market is
likely to continue in 2H16 but we expect rates to start rising
in 2017 as new
car sales accelerate, which increases demand for insurance, and
as claims
frequency increases, linked to growing economic activity.
Solvency II ratios declined in 1H16, mainly due to financial
market volatility,
but remained strong. However, Italian insurers using the
Solvency II standard
formula could face a significant increase in capital
requirements if European
authorities remove the zero risk-weighting for sovereign debt.
We believe that Italian insurers' exposure to Atlante (a rescue
fund for Italian
banks) and to Italian low-rated/unrated banks is manageable as
no single company
has a concentrated exposure to these, relative to its investment
portfolio.
We do not expect losses linked to the recent earthquake in
central Italy to have
a significant impact on insurers' underwriting profits (see
Fitch: Limited
Impact from Earthquake for Italian Insurers dated 26 August 2016
on
www.fitchratings.com).
The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 Results' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
