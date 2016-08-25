(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 25 (Fitch) The seasonably slow summer months
are translating to
notable increases in annualized losses and delinquencies for
U.S. subprime auto
loan ABS, according to the latest index results from Fitch
Ratings. In contrast,
prime auto ABS saw fairly stable performance last month, though
the pace of
losses is likely to increase as the fall approaches.
Subprime 60+ day delinquencies rose 13% month-over-month (MOM)
in July to 4.59%,
and were 17% higher versus a year earlier. This rate was still
below the record
peak 5.16% level recorded in early 2016. Subprime ABS annualized
net losses
(ANL) hit 7.39% in July rising 17% MOM, and were 28% higher
year-over-year
(YOY).
The summer months typically produce weaker asset performance as
consumers head
for vacation. Increased losses are emanating from weaker
collateral pools in the
2013-2015 transactions, which have weaker credit quality
including lower FICO
scores, higher amounts of extended loan terms (over 60 months)
and higher LTVs.
Further, early defaults on extended term loans in pools are
driving loss
severity higher along with loss rates in 2016.
Prime delinquencies moved 12% higher MOM to 0.40% in July, and
were 21% above
July 2015. Prime ANL were at 0.48% last month, up nearly 20%
YOY. Prime auto ABS
continues to produce solid asset performance in 2016, supported
by a
surprisingly strong wholesale vehicle market which is
benefitting from very
robust truck and SUV values.
Used vehicle values continue to defy expectations in 2016 and
remain healthy.
The strength in the wholesale market diverges immensely by
vehicle segment, with
strength in larger vehicle segments while the car segment trails
and values are
currently depressed.
Despite this, Fitch expects used vehicle values will be
pressured in the latter
stages of 2016 and come down from current levels. Rising used
vehicle supply,
including from notable increases in residual returns expected in
2016 and early
2017, will constrain values and contribute to losses rising.
Ratings performance remains solid in 2016, with Fitch issuing 47
upgrades
through mid-August versus 41 during the same period in 2015.
Fitch's prime
sector outlook for the remainder of 2016 is stable for asset
performance even
with losses expected to rise, and positive for the ratings
outlook. The outlooks
are both stable for the subprime sector.
Fitch's auto loan ABS indices track the performance of $93.5
billion of
outstanding collateral, of which 60% is backed by prime
collateral and remaining
40% subprime.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
