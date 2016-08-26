(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australian-based
QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited's (QBELMI) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
QBELMI's rating is underpinned by a robust standalone credit
profile. The
company operates under a strong regulatory capital regime that
includes high
minimum regulatory capital requirements. Fitch believes
segregation exists
between QBELMI and its ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group
Limited (QBE, main
subsidiaries' IFS: A+/Stable) due to regulatory ring-fencing,
and QBELMI's
limited reliance on QBE for financial support.
QBELMI holds a major position in a niche market that is
supported by high
barriers to entry. We expect absolute profit levels to fall due
to continued
regulatory actions in the residential mortgage market and the
transfer of
inforce risk via internal reinsurance. However, high regulatory
requirements,
resilient customer relationships and ongoing use of LMI as a
low-cost risk
transfer provide support for the sector.
QBELMI's coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount
was a strong 1.59x
at end-2015 (1.48x after dividends). Historically solid
operating performances
and no debt enhance financial flexibility, and internally
generated capital is
able to support growth if required.
The company's profitability and underwriting performances have
been consistently
strong. Average pre-tax operating ROA and ROAE was 12% and 15%,
respectively, in
the five years to end-2015, while its average loss and combined
ratios over this
period was a very low 14% and 39%, respectively.
The operating environment is stable and the Australian economy
remains
relatively sound despite below-trend growth. Wage growth has
been falling but
the unemployment rate has been steady and was 5.8% in June 2016.
Household
leverage is high, although conservative underwriting has
resulted in mortgage
debt concentrated in higher-income households, with better
debt-servicing
ability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: A severe deterioration in the
operating environment as
a result of rising unemployment and other macroeconomic factors
remains the most
serious threat to the ratings of QBELMI. However, Fitch's base
case is that this
is unlikely and is forecasting a relatively solid economic
performance in coming
years.
Coverage of QBELMI's regulatory prescribed capital amount
falling below 1.4x
together with a marked deterioration in the company's
underwriting performance
could result in a downgrade.
A downgrade of QBE's ratings could result in a downgrade of
QBELMI's rating
despite limited financial reliance on the group. Fitch would not
typically rate
a group member more than one to three notches above the
assessment of the group.
Triggers for an upgrade: Unlikely as QBELMI is unable to achieve
a higher
standalone rating based on its monoline profile. An upgrade
would require an
upgrade of the group's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010837
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
