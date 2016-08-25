(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks
to Negative
from Stable on18 Turkish banks, while affirming their Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs).
In addition, the ratings of those banks' financial subsidiaries,
which are
driven by institutional support, are affirmed and their Outlooks
are revised to
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary. The rating actions follows the revision of the
Outlook on Turkey's
sovereign IDRs to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms
Turkey at 'BBB-';
Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 19 August 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS
FLOORS (SRF), DEBT RATINGS
The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of T.C.
Ziraat Bankasi A.S.
(Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halk), Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.
(Vakif), Istanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankasi A.S. - (Takasbank),
Turkiye Sinai
Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.(TSKB), Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TKB)
and Turkiye
Ihracat Kredi Bankasi AS (Turk Eximbank), reflects the increased
likelihood of a
deterioration in the government's ability to provide support
given the Negative
Outlook on the sovereign rating.
They also reflect the potential for those banks whose Viability
Ratings (VR) are
at the same level as the sovereign, to be downgraded due to the
effects of a
worsening operating environment. In the case of Takasbank, whose
IDR is driven
by its standalone creditworthiness, the Negative Outlook
reflects its exposure
purely to Turkish bank counterparty risk in the context of the
deteriorating
operating environment.
Consequently, a downgrade of the Turkish sovereign would likely
lead to a
downgrade of the Long-Term IDRs of all seven entities. In the
event that their
Long-Term IDRs are downgraded Fitch would also expect to
downgrade the banks'
Short-Term IDRs.
The IDRs of the seven entities are underpinned by their 'BBB-'
Support Rating
Floors, reflecting Fitch's view of a high probability of support
from the
Turkish authorities in case of need. The SRFs of Ziraat, Halk
and Vakif reflect
their (i) state ownership (ii) policy roles (Ziraat, Halk) (iii)
systemic
importance, and (iv) significant state-related deposits.
Takasbank's SRF refects the exceptionally high systemic
importance of the bank
given its role as the country's clearing centre and, as a result
of its
interconnectedness with the financial sector, and the potential
contagion risk
in the event of a default.
The SRFs of TSKB, TKB and Turk Eximbank reflect (i) the banks'
policy roles (ii)
majority state ownership (TKB and Turk Eximbank) and (iii)
government support of
the banks' funding. Fitch has not assigned VRs to these banks as
a result of
their policy roles and funding profiles.
Akbank T.A.S.'s (Akbank) and Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.'s (Isbank)
IDRs are driven
by their VRs. Their lower SRFs of 'BB-' reflect only a moderate
probability of
support from the Turkish state on account of their ownership
structures while
also taking into account the banks' systemic importance and
market shares.
The revised Outlooks on the 'BBB' support-driven Long-Term IDRs
of the
foreign-owned commercial banks, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
(Garanti), ING Bank
A.S. (INGBT), Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB), Finansbank A.S.
(Finansbank),
ICBC Turkey Bank A.S. (ICBC Turkey), Burgan Bank A.S. (Burgan),
Alternatifbank
A.S. (ABank), and the foreign-owned participation banks Kuveyt
Turk Katilim
Bankasi A.S (Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi AS
(Turkiye
Finans), all of which are at the level of Turkey's Country
Ceiling, reflect the
increased likelihood of a downgrade of the Country Ceiling
following the change
in the sovereign's Outlook.
Turkey's Country Ceiling reflects transfer and convertibility
risks and limits
the extent to which support from foreign shareholders can be
factored into the
banks' Long-Term IDRs. At the same time their Local Currency
IDRs, whose
Outlooks have also been revised to Negative, continue to take
into account
Turkish country risks.
The IDRs, Support Ratings and debt ratings of all nine
foreign-owned banks
reflect Fitch's view that their parents continue to have a
strong propensity to
provide support, notwithstanding the change in sovereign
outlook, given the
subsidiaries' ownership structures, integration and, in some
cases, common
branding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUBSIDIARIES OF FOREIGN
OWNED BANKS
The IDRs of the Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti Finansal
Kiralama A.S. (Garanti
Leasing), Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Finans Leasing),
Alternatif Finansal
Kiralama AS (ALease) are equalised with those of their
respective parents,
reflecting their strategic importance to and integration with
their respective
groups.
Consequently, the revision of their Outlooks to Negative from
Stable mirrors the
rating action on their parents and indicates a possible
weakening of their
parents' ability to support them. The ratings of these entities
are sensitive to
changes in the ratings of their respective parent banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The 'bbb-' VRs of Ziraat, Halk, Vakif, Garanti, TEB and
Finansbank are
unaffected as a result of the change in sovereign outlook, while
the VRs of
Takasbank, Akbank and Isbank, which drive the banks' IDRs, are
affirmed.
The operating environment and Turkish sovereign rating remain
key sensitivities
for all banks' VRs given their exposure to the domestic economy
and exposure to
investor sentiment as evidenced by the banks' high level of
foreign currency
wholesale funding. Consequently, a sovereign downgrade would
likely have a
negative impact on the banks' standalone credit profiles and
lead to a downgrade
of their VRs. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile
and the country's
economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the banks'
VRs.
The VRs of INGBT, ICBC Turkey, Burgan, ABank, Kuveyt Turk and
Turkiye Finans are
also unaffected by the sovereign outlook action. A weaker
operating environment
may have less direct or immediate impact on those banks' VRs as
they are
currently below the level of the sovereign rating and therefore
have a somewhat
greater tolerance to modest operating environment deterioration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES OF
DOMESTICALLY PRIVATELY
OWNED BANKS
The IDRs of the subsidiaries of Akbank and Isbank, AK Finansal
Kiralama A.S.
(Aklease), Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS (Ak Investment), Akbank
AG, Is
Faktoring A.S., Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing) and Is
Yatirim Menkul
Degerler A.S. (Is Investment) are equalised with those of their
respective
parents, reflecting their strategic importance to and
integration with their
respective groups.
Consequently, the revision of their Outlooks to Negative from
Stable mirrors the
rating action on their parents and indicates a possible
weakening of their
parents' ability to support them. The ratings of these entities
are sensitive to
changes in the ratings of their respective parent banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
Vakif's and Isbank's subordinated debt ratings are notched once
off their 'bbb-'
VRs, reflecting Fitch's view that government support will not
necessarily be
extended to subordinated creditors. As such, the ratings are
sensitive to
changes in the bank's VRs.
ABank's and Kuveyt Turk's subordinated debt ratings are notched
down from their
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and as such are sensitive to
changes in the
banks' support-driven ratings, reflecting Fitch's view that
support from their
respective institutional owners would extend to subordinated
creditors.
The ratings of the notes of all four banks are also sensitive to
a change in
notching due to a change in Fitch's assessment of the
probability of the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in their
respective anchor
ratings, or in its assessment of loss severity in case of
non-performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of all banks' and subsidiaries National Ratings
with Stable
Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the
banks relative
to each other and to other Turkish banks has not changed
significantly as a
result of the sovereign Outlook change.
The rating actions are as follows:
T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Istanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankasi A.S. - Takasbank:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
TKB,:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
TSKB:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floors: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-':
Senior unsecured long term debt programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured short term debt programme affirmed at 'F3'
Turk Eximbank:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S., Finansbank A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured short term debt affirmed at 'F2'
ING Bank A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S,:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt (sukuk) issued by Kuvey Turk's KT Sukuk
Varlik Kiralama
A.S., KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik Kiralama A.S. affirmed at
'BBB'
Subordinated debt issued by KT Sukuk Company Limited affirmed at
'BBB-'
Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issues (sukuk) issued by TF Varlik
Kiralama A.S. affirmed
at 'BBB'
ICBC Turkey Bank A.S, Burgan Bank A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Stable Outlook
Alternatifbank A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Stable Outlook
Guaranteed debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Akbank T.A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured short term debt affirmed at 'F3'
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured short term debt affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' ; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured short term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Akbank AG
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S. and Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt Long-term ratings (Ak Finansal only)
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term ratings (Ak Finansal only)
affirmed at 'F3'
Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. and Is Faktoring A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Garanti Faktoring A.S. and Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Ziraat, Halk, Vakifbank, Akbank, Garanti,
Kuveyt Turk, Turkiye
Finans, ABank, ALease, Burgan, TEB, Akbank AG, Aklease, Ak
Investment, Garanti
Faktoring, Garanti Leasing)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (ICBC Turkey, ING Bank A.S, Finansbank, Finans
Leasing, Isbank, Is
Leasing, Is Faktoring, Is Investment)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sandra Hamilton (TKB, TSKB, TurkEximbank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Kuendig (Takasbank)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Isbank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Aslan Tavitov (Akbank, Garanti)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Huseyin Sevinc (Ziraat, Halk, Vakifbank, ICBC Turkey, TKB, TSKB,
Turk Eximbank,
Is Leasing, Is Faktoring, Is Investment, Garanti Faktoring,
Garanti Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Ahmet Kilinc (Kuveyt Turk, Turkiye Finans, ABank, ALease,
Burgan, ING Bank A.S,
Finansbank, Finans Leasing, TEB, Aklease, Akbank AG, AK
Investment)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Evgeny Konavalov (Takasbank)
Director
+1 212 612 7839
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
