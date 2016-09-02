(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Historical
Territory of Alava's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
province's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects Alava's strong socio-economic profile,
sound fiscal
performance, and solid debt coverage. The Stable Outlook
reflects that on Spain
(BBB+/F2/Stable), as the province is presently rated at the
maximum level above
the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional Framework
Alava can be rated higher than the Spanish sovereign because of
its financial
and fiscal autonomy recognised by the Spanish constitution,
which mitigates
sovereign unilateral interferences with the province's revenue.
The ratings
reflect Alava's special status, solid socio-economic profile,
proven ability to
maintain stable and sound operating performance, and a solid
debt coverage
ratio. The ratings also take into account the province's prudent
management and
high level of financial transparency.
In common with the other two Basque provinces, Alava has a
special legal and
fiscal status, which is explicitly recognised by the Spanish
Constitution. Under
this regime, the provinces benefit from a special tax
arrangement, whereby they
have wide fiscal powers, are entitled to levy and collect taxes
in the province
and have the authority to set rates on a number of taxes,
primarily personal
income tax. This gives the provinces strong fiscal flexibility
and is a positive
rating factor. Some of the fiscal receipts have to be
transferred to other tiers
of government as per an established agreement.
Strong Economy
Alava is a wealthy province by national and international
standards, with a GDP
per capita estimated in 2013 at 50% above the Spanish average.
Its economy is
strong and diversified, with a solid and significant
manufacturing sector (30%
of GDP in 2013 for Alava versus 12% in 2013 for Spain) and a
smaller
contribution from the construction sector than at the national
level.
Alava's solid fundamentals are also demonstrated by a high
employment rate, at
52.2% in 4Q15 versus 47% for Spain. Jobs creations increased
4.4% between 4Q13
and 2Q16, after significant accumulated job losses over the past
six years.
However, the province has a higher share of elderly population
than Spain, which
translates into higher pressure on social public services.
Sound and Stable Fiscal Performance
The province has reported strong fiscal performance, posting a
positive current
balance over the last five years and an operating margin
averaging 7% in
2011-2014. At end-2015, Alava posted a better-than-expected
result with an
operating margin of 6.4% (6.5% in 2014), due to higher personal
income and
corporate taxes.
Alava's new government approved its first budget for 2016 and
Fitch's base case
scenario projects that the operating margin will remain solid
for 2016-2017 in
the range of 6%-7%, based on tax revenue growth as economic
activity continues
to improve. Operating spending is likely to grow 3%-4% over
2016-2017, largely
on social programmes, following several spending cuts in
2008-2014 (11%).
The May 2015 elections saw a coalition being formed between the
regional right
wing party Partido Nacionalista Vasco (PNV), with the support of
the socialist
wing party PSE-EE. The new Deputy is Ramiro Gonzalez Vicente,
and we expect a
strong intention to comply with fiscal targets and
intensification of fight
against fraud.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A minimum condition for Alava's IDRs to be upgraded is an
upgrade of the
sovereign, as the province is presently at the maximum level
above the sovereign
rating, together with an improvement of the operating margin to
10%.
A downgrade may result from a substantial increase in direct
debt, which would
contribute to a substantial deterioration of direct debt
servicing-to-current
revenue ratio (2015: 2.2%), or from a downgrade of the
sovereign.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011197
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.