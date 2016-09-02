(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Orenburg
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has
also affirmed
the region's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Orenburg Region's and JSC Orenburg
Housing Mortgage
Corporation's (OHMC) senior debt - the latter guaranteed by the
region - at 'BB'
and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects our unchanged base case scenario in
which Orenburg
Region is expected to see satisfactory operating performance and
moderate direct
risk that are commensurate with its ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' rating reflects the region's moderate debt with limited
exposure to
refinancing risk and satisfactory fiscal performance. The
ratings also factor in
the concentrated nature of the region's tax base in oil and gas
companies.
Fitch expects Orenburg Region to maintain direct risk at a
moderate 40%-45% of
current revenue in 2016-2018, after stabilising it at 40% in
2014-2015. The
region's direct risk is composed of 56% domestic bonds and 44%
subsidised loans
contracted from the federal government. In line with our
projections the
region's payback period - as measured by direct debt/current
balance -
stabilised at 2.5 years in 2014-2015, after having hit a
negative 16 years in
2013.
The region's exposure to immediate refinancing risk is limited
as the average
maturity of Orenburg's debt portfolio is manageable at four
years and eight
months. The region faces refinancing of RUB2.2bn in 2016, or
less than 10% of
its outstanding direct risk.
The region's contingent risk is low. The region guaranteed
OHMC's domestic bond
of RUB1.5bn issued in 2012 and issued two other guarantees. None
of the
guarantees have been called by the lenders.
Fitch projects the region will maintain satisfactory fiscal
performance over the
medium term, with an operating margin of about 10% and a small
deficit before
debt variation at below 5% of total revenue. Orenburg Region
recorded a larger
deficit before debt variation of 5.2% of total revenue at
end-2015 (2014:
deficit 3.8%), driven by funding needs for capex.
Orenburg Region's fiscal performance stabilised in 2014-2015
with an operating
surplus 10%, compared with a small deficit of 0.2% in 2013.
Taxes dipped to 76%
of the region's operating revenue (2012-2014: average 80%) but
Orenburg also
successfully reduced its opex growth to 5%-6% in 2014-2015
(2013: 8%).
Orenburg's average monthly cash reserves amounted to RUB572m in
1H16, after the
region had partially depleted its cash, which decreased to
RUB391m at end-2015
from RUB1.9bn in 2014. The region had standby credit lines of up
to RUB5bn at
end-August 2016, which supports its interim liquidity.
In its medium-term forecast the region's administration projects
modest economic
growth of 1.2%-1.9% per annum in 2016-2018. Orenburg Region's
economy is
dominated by oil and gas companies, which provide a sustainable
tax base.
However, the concentrated tax base exposes the region to
potential changes in
the fiscal regime, business cycles or price fluctuations in the
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by a sustained debt
payback ratio of
below four years and direct risk remaining below 40% of current
revenue.
The ratings could be negatively affected by consistently weaker
budgetary
performance leading to weak debt coverage (direct debt/current
balance).
Contact:
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
