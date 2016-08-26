(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK based
telecom operator
Vodafone Group Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
Vodafone is comfortably positioned at a 'BBB+' rating. The group
benefits from
global scale, diverse operations and sound liquidity. Free cash
flow (FCF)
generation, which has been under pressure from acquisitions,
network upgrades
and spectrum acquisition, is expected to improve over the coming
years. Leverage
is expected to remain somewhat high relative to historical
levels for the next
two years, given the ongoing effect of these pressures. The
underlying operating
performance of the group is stable and improving, with the
benefits of these
investments evident, and some deleveraging expected beyond 2018.
The company
compares well with other 'BBB+' rated telecom peers and we
expect it to maintain
reasonable rating headroom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Leverage and Headroom
Vodafone's FY16 FFO net leverage was 3.2x. Fitch expects this to
remain broadly
stable for the next two years and to decline thereafter as
investment pressures
are offset by strengthening cash flow. Vodafone's operations are
growing in
almost all of its key markets. In Fitch's view, infrastructure
and other
investments are helping reinforce the leading market position
and network
quality the company has sought through Project Spring. 2016
results included a
return to underlying growth in group revenues and solid recovery
in EBITDA,
which was up 2.7% in organic terms compared with a decline of
6.9% in 2015. The
business and operational profiles are stable, with performance
in Europe solid
and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific continuing to deliver
sound underlying
growth.
With the leverage forecast in our rating case, Vodafone has
reasonable headroom
absent any unforeseen events such as unexpected M&A.
Project Spring; Network Quality Matters
Vodafone has spent the past two years investing heavily across
its global
operations through Project Spring, with an emphasis on network
quality intended
to reinforce the company's commercial position as a market
leader at the
enterprise and retail levels. In Europe, 4G coverage had reached
87% at YE16; 3G
coverage in India, 95%. 4G penetration and data usage are
translating into
improved revenues. Precise payback metrics are not easily
quantified.
Improvements in KPIs and the trends for both revenue and EBITDA
are tangible.
Thin Cash Flow; Growth Ahead
Management is guiding the 2017 dividend, a substantial use of
cash, will be
covered by FCF. This was not the case in recent years given
investment over the
past three years; including Project Spring capex (GBP19bn) and
sizeable spectrum
investment (GBP7.7Bn), which together with acquisitions
(GBP14.7bn) have driven
leverage higher. The breadth of Vodafone's operations will
always lead to
periods of heightened investment, while sizeable spectrum
acquisition is an
ongoing feature. Management guidance for capex to sales suggests
a structurally
higher level of capital intensity. In Fitch's view, Vodafone's
scale and
operational strength provide management with flexibility to
invest for the long
term, with FCF performance which has been somewhat weak for the
rating, expected
to strengthen over the coming years.
Convergent Footprint; Hybrid Infrastructure Strategy
Vodafone had increased the number of high-speed broadband homes
passed with
owned infrastructure to 30 million by March 2016 up from 14
million at September
2013, with a further 42 million homes covered via fixed line
wholesale access;
in total providing fixed access coverage to 48% of homes in
Europe. Over the
same period it has nearly doubled its fixed broadband base to
13.4 million from
6.9 million. The group combines a hybrid approach to fixed
coverage, in markets
like Germany and Spain for instance owning its network
infrastructure; in Italy
and the Netherlands conversely taking a partnership approach to
convergence. We
believe the ability to offer converged services is particularly
important in
enterprise, which accounts for 35% of Vodafone's European
revenues and where
underlying fixed service revenue growth is currently outpacing
mobile.
Convergence has proven to have clear churn benefits, which is
evident in
Vodafone's European operations; along with mobile back-haul
benefits. Strategic
alliances such as those in the Netherlands and Italy, underline
a pragmatic
approach. Management understands the need to offer a converged
solution,
regardless of network or business ownership. We view execution
risk as higher in
Italy, with few if any examples of large scale network
deployments using
electric utility ducts and poles so far. Nonetheless, project
logic is sound,
while Vodafone otherwise maintains wholesale access to the
incumbent network on
reasonable terms.
Liberty Global Event Risk
Fitch treats a wider consolidation with Liberty Global as event
risk. Management
at both companies have acknowledged the industrial logic of a
transaction; with
differences reflecting views of valuation and balance sheet
leverage. For the
time being, both groups appear to be taking a pragmatic approach
to ensuring
convergent service capabilities in terms of their respective
business
strategies. Vodafone introduced a change of control put to its
bond (EMTN)
documentation in January 2016; although with no retroactive
effect it will take
time for the provision to have a wider impact on a GBP22bn bond
portfolio. All
issuance under the revised documentation includes the put, with
the group so far
issuing bonds with a nominal value exceeding GBP8bn including
the provision. In
Fitch's view, the move acknowledges the importance management
attach to
creditors' concerns.
Well Positioned Among Peer Group
Vodafone's operating profile compares well with the large
European incumbents,
in terms of scale, breadth of operations, cash flow
diversification, growth
potential and increasingly so in terms of its diversified
service platform. An
FFO net leverage downgrade threshold for the large European
telecom peer group
is broadly set at the 'BBB+' level at 3.5x. Fitch's approach is
to rate to
sustainable leverage, where relevant looking through near-term
cash flow
weakness and heightened leverage. Vodafone's YE16 metric of 3.2x
in any event
compares well among its peers; Orange (3.3x), Deutsche Telekom
(3.7x) and
Telefonica (3.7x) all at YE15.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vodafone
include:
- Low-single digit group revenue growth over the next three
years reflecting a
continued stabilisation of service revenues in Europe and
mid-to-high
single-digit service revenue growth in Africa, Middle East and
Asia Pacific.
- Group EBITDA margins gradually improving to 30% by 2020.
- Capex/sales (excluding spectrum) of around 15% per year from
FY17 onwards.
- Spectrum payments of EUR2.5bn in FY17 with further significant
payments in
FY20.
- 50% equity credit applied to the company's mandatory
convertible bonds
- Share buybacks matching Verizon loan note receipts
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x (FYE16:
3.2x), which would
lead to a downgrade.
-Pressure on FCF from EBITDA margin erosion, higher capex and
shareholder
distributions, or significant underperformance in the main
operating
subsidiaries.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 2.5x.
- High single-digit pre-dividend FCF margin on a sustained
basis.
- Stabilisation of operating performance across Vodafone's main
operating
subsidiaries.
LIQUIDITY
Vodafone has considerable liquidity. As at March 2016, the group
had GBP10.5bn
of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (according to Fitch
methodology) and
access to approximately GBP6.0bn of dollar and euro denominated
undrawn RCFs
(EUR4.0bn maturing March 2021 and USD4.1bn maturing February
2021). We believe
that Vodafone has good access to the capital markets to
refinance upcoming bond
maturities as required.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
