HONG KONG/SEOUL, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
expected ratings
to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Shri Trust M 2017. The
issuance
consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle and tractor loans
originated by
Sundaram Finance Limited (SFL), which also acts as the servicer
for the
transaction. The ratings are as follows:
Shri Trust M 2017
INR7.5bn Series A notes due March 2021: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable
Outlook
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect adequate external credit
enhancement (CE) of
9.5% of the initial principal balance as well as SFL's
origination practices,
servicing experience and expertise in collection and recovery of
commercial-vehicle and tractor loans in India. The transaction
is supported by a
sound legal and financial structure.
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with
the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled
payouts will be
net tax deducted at source on the income distributed by the
trust to the PTC
holders. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information already received.
The CE will be in the form of fixed-deposits with a bank rated
'BBB-/F3' by
Fitch in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour
of the trustee.
The CE is deemed sufficient to cover the servicer's commingling
risks,
payment-interruption risks and the liquidity for timely payment
of the PTCs.
Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at 'BBB-' in July 2016. Fitch expects India's real GDP
growth to pick up
to 7.7% in the financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) and
7.9% in FY18.
Fitch has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its analysis
and base-case
default-rate assumptions. The default-rate, default timing,
prepayment-rate,
recovery-rate and time-to-recovery, together with the
portfolio's
weighted-average (WA) yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cash
flow model to
assess the sufficiency of cash flow for timely payment at the
current rating
level.
No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the
transaction, since both
the assets and PTCs are fixed-rate and denominated in rupees.
The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with loans from
17 Indian
states. The collateral pool will be assigned to the trust at
par; and as of the
31 July 2016 cut-off date, it had an aggregate scheduled
outstanding principal
balance of INR7.5bn from 1 September 2016 and consisted of 8,703
loans to 7,859
obligors. The maximum obligor concentration is 0.15%. Typically,
in applying
Fitch's Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, the agency will
expect the
portfolio is consist of more than 10,000 obligors, with one
contract per obligor
and a maximum obligor concentration of less than 0.05%. Fitch
deems the
characteristics of this portfolio as compatible with the Global
Consumer ABS
Criteria, as 99.6% of loans are provided to individuals. The
transaction's CE
adequately covers the loss from obligors, contributing over
0.05% to the current
principal outstanding. The collateral pool had a WA original
loan/value ratio of
81.3%, a WA seasoning of 11 months and a WA yield of 11.7%.
Loans in the
securitised pool were mostly current as of the cut-off date,
with no overdue
loans. Fitch gave some credit to WA seasoning of 11 months of
the underlying
loans.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the agency may consider
downgrading the
rating on the transaction to 'BB(EXP)sf' if the base-case
default rate increases
by 30% or to 'BB+(EXP)sf" if the base-case recovery rate
declines by 30%. The
sensitivity analysis assumes the CE and other factors remain
constant.
The rating may be upgraded if the ratings of the credit
collateral banks holding
the first-loss credit facility deposits are upgraded to above
'BBB-' and the
portfolio performance remains sound, with adequate CE that can
withstand stress
above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario.
SFL will assign commercial-vehicle and tractor loans to the
issuer at closing,
which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTC proceeds will be used
to fund the
purchase of the underlying loans.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
Related Research below. The appendix also contains a comparison
of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report, <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/882358">Representatio
ns,
Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured
Finance Transactions
, dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by SFL compared with SFL's credit policy at
the time of
underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of
the information
and no material discrepancies were noted that would affect
Fitch's rating
analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures (AUP)
conducted on the
portfolio. The AUP reported no material errors that would affect
Fitch's rating
analysis.
Included as an Appendix to the report are a description of the
representations,
warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Grace Li
Associate Director
+852 2263 9936
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were SFL and The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation as the arranger. The
issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
