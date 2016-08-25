(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
DreamWorks Animation SKG,
Inc.'s (DWA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'B+',
removed the rating
from Positive Rating Watch, and assigned a Stable Outlook. Fitch
also upgraded
the rating on DreamWorks' senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from
'B+/RR4' and
withdrew the 'BB+/RR1' rating on its senior secured credit
facility.
Comcast Corporation (Comcast) closed on its $3.8 billion
acquisition of DWA on
Aug. 22, 2016, at which time it became a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Comcast. DWA
is now part of NBCUniversal's Universal Filmed Entertainment
Group, which
includes Universal Studios and NBCUniversal Brand Development.
NBCUniversal is a
division of Comcast.
DWA's credit facility was repaid and terminated at closing,
resulting in the
withdrawal of the senior secured rating. DWA is also expected to
redeem its $300
million, 6.875% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2020 on Sept. 21, 2016
at a redemption
price of 105.156% plus accrued and unpaid interest. Comcast will
indirectly fund
the redemption using cash on hand, including proceeds from bonds
issued in July
2016 in part to fund DWA's acquisition. Once the notes have been
redeemed, Fitch
will withdraw DWA's IDR and senior unsecured ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch links the IDRs of Comcast and DreamWorks in accordance
with our assessment
of the parent subsidiary linkage between the two entities. While
no cross
defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities, Fitch
believes
DreamWorks' probability of default would be overstated if it did
not consider
Comcast's businesses and credit profile and potential downstream
cash flows.
Comcast's key rating drivers include consistent capital
structure and allocation
policies, significant financial flexibility, leading market
positions, operating
and geographic diversification, and evolving competitive
environment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
While Comcast's services are maturing, Cable revenue is expected
to grow in the
low- to mid-single digits and margins compress due to increased
programming
costs. Capital intensity is expected to remain relatively
consistent with no
change expected in the company's financial policy or capital
allocation
strategy. For DreamWorks, Fitch expects film segment
stabilization due to a
revised film mix and cost reduction efforts, higher working
capital needs to
fund increased content requirements (primarily to Netflix), and
continued growth
in its TV and New Media and Other segments due to favorable
secular trends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Note: Comcast's sensitivities are listed due to the linkage of
Comcast's and
DreamWorks' IDRs:
A positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast
committing to and
achieving a financial policy consistent with an 'A' rating,
including
maintaining its leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Comcast would need to
demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially
decline in the face
of competition.
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with discretionary
actions of
Comcast's management including, but not limited to, adopting a
more aggressive
financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition
activity that drive
leverage beyond 2.5x in the absence of a credible deleveraging
plan.
LIQUIDITY
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility
are strong based
on Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
generate material
amounts of free cash flow.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch upgraded the following ratings
DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc.
--IDR to 'A-' from 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'A-'from 'B+/RR4'.
Fitch withdrew the senior secured credit facility rating of
'BB+/RR1'.
