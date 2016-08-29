(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded South Korea-based Lotte Shopping
Co. Ltd's (Lotte)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt
rating to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's downgrade of Lotte's ratings reflects the company's
continued weak
operations in 1H16 and our view that recovery will be slower
than expected,
especially in the company's domestic hypermarket and Chinese
operations.
However, Lotte's ratings continue to be supported by its
dominant position in
Korea's department store industry and its diversified business
portfolio that
encompasses major retail formats, such as department stores,
hypermarkets,
supermarkets, convenience stores and outlets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Weak Operations: Lotte's EBITDA declined around 8% yoy
in 1H16 despite
a low base in 1H15, which was affected by the outbreak Middle
East Respiratory
Syndrome in Korea. The department store division performed
relatively well, with
same-store sales posting growth and losses in overseas
operations narrowing
slightly, but profit in the other divisions declined. In
particular, the
hypermarket division posted zero operating profit, due to a
sluggish top line
and higher costs related to product restructuring at its stores.
Cloudy Outlook for 2016: Fitch expects limited improvement in
2H16 given the
operating environment remains challenging with consumption in
Korea likely to
remain muted. Furthermore we believe 2H16 and 1H17 revenue and
profitability
will be negatively affected by the suspension of its TV home
shopping channel
during prime-time hours for six months from 1 October 2016. The
suspension was
part of penalties for wrongdoing during the company's
application to renew the
licence for the channel. Ongoing investigations by Korean
prosecutors at the
Lotte Group level could also have a negative impact on the
company's brand
image.
Overseas Losses Remain Sizeable: We believe losses from overseas
department
stores and hypermarkets will remain significant, but will reduce
slightly over
the next two to three years. Losses stem primarily from the
company's China
operations, especially in its hypermarkets. Lotte has been
restructuring its
operations, and has closed unprofitable stores in the past
couple of years.
However without any meaningful improvement in the Chinese
offline retail
environment, we do not expect the China operations to turn in a
significantly
better performance in the short to medium term.
More Capex Cuts: Lotte has been reducing capex since 2015 in
light of the weak
operating environment, including slowing store expansions. Fitch
expects Lotte's
2016 capex (Fitch-defined) to remain almost the same as 2015's
KRW1.2trn, in
line with management guidance. This is down from
KRW1.8trn-2.0trn in 2012-2014.
Credit Profile Deterioration: We expect Lotte's credit metrics
to worsen further
in 2016, despite the capex cuts and slower growth in long-term
rentals due to
slower store expansions. We expect Lotte's adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR
(non-financial operations) to rise to 4.8x at end-2016 from 4.6x
at end-2015,
and remain above 4.5x - which breached the level for negative
rating action
stated in our rating action commentary of 24 February 2016- over
the next two to
three years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Lotte
Shopping include:
- Non-financial revenue growth of 1%-2% in 2016 and 2017 due to
a weak operating
environment
- Losses in overseas operations to continue but to narrow
slightly in 2016-2017
- Capex in its non-financial operation to be around
KRW1.2trn-1.3trn in
2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
exceeding 5.0x on a
sustained basis
- EBITDAR/(interest+rental) from non-financial operations
sustained below 2.0x
(2015: 2.1x)
- Significant margin deterioration
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
remaining below 4.0x
on a sustained basis
- EBITDAR/(interest+rental) from non-financial operations
sustained above 2.5x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
