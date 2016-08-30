(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) China Jinmao Holdings Group
Limited's (Jinmao;
BBB-/Stable) latest results show that the developer is building
up its land
reserves aggressively to pursue strong sales growth in the next
two years, Fitch
Ratings says. The acquisitions may result in leverage sustained
at high levels,
although the associated increase in risks may be mitigated if
they are
accompanied by a substantial rise in contracted sales.
Jinmao's leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory, was flat at
35.8% at end-1H16 (36.5% at end-2015). This is already above the
35% level at
which Fitch would consider taking negative rating action.
Jinmao's total contracted sales from property and land
development more than
doubled to CNY26bn in the first seven months this year,
significantly increasing
its business scale. Fitch expects the company to exceed its
sales target of
CNY36bn in 2016, supported by CNY24bn of saleable resources for
2H16 onwards.
However, its land acquisition rate, as measured by the ratio of
land premium
paid to attributable contracted sales, for the seven months to
July 2016
increased to 121% from 69% in 2015.
Jinmao acquired land in Tier 1 and 2 cities worth a total of
CNY34.2bn in
January-August 2016, all through land auctions. The final
attributable land
premium will be lower as Jinmao's partners in some of the
projects will take up
their share of the premium. However, the homebuilder made its
first land
purchase in Zhengzhou in August, paying CNY3.5bn, which
represents an average
price of CNY36,920 per square metre of gross floor area (GFA).
This is after it
purchased four other highly priced parcels in Shenzhen,
Hangzhou, Nanjing and
Hefei in the past three months. The average land prices the
company paid are the
highest in each city, which are above or near the average
selling prices of new
homes in the areas close to the sites. This will limit margins
for projects that
will be built on these sites, especially the ones in areas where
Jinmao has no
experience.
However, the Zhengzhou project is small, with GFA of less than
100,000 square
metres, so the impact of potential margin erosion on the group
will be limited.
The margins for other projects with high land prices are not
likely to be much
restricted because Jinmao has an established brand name and has
executed
high-end residential projects well in those cities previously.
Jinmao's EBITDA
margin was 30.9% in 1H16 (29% in 1H15), a healthy level compared
with most
homebuilder peers in China.
Fitch expects the company to continue buying land, especially in
Tier 2 cities
with good demand, to solidify its leadership in the high-end
residential
property market. Fitch does not expect total land premium to
exceed Jinmao's
contracted sales target for 2016, although aggressive purchases
of premium land
plots in the next 12 months could weaken the company's financial
profile and put
pressure on its ratings.
The company's recurrent income from investment property and the
hotel business
was unchanged in 1H16 from 1H15, with an improved gross profit
margin of 65.6%
(2015: 63.6%). Four new offices and one new hotel will be up and
running by
end-2016, therefore Fitch expects Jinmao's recurring EBITDA to
interest coverage
to improve to 0.5x in the next 18 months from 0.4x in 2015 on a
deconsolidated
basis.
