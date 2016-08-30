(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited's (Jinmao; BBB-/Stable) latest results show that the developer is building up its land reserves aggressively to pursue strong sales growth in the next two years, Fitch Ratings says. The acquisitions may result in leverage sustained at high levels, although the associated increase in risks may be mitigated if they are accompanied by a substantial rise in contracted sales. Jinmao's leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, was flat at 35.8% at end-1H16 (36.5% at end-2015). This is already above the 35% level at which Fitch would consider taking negative rating action. Jinmao's total contracted sales from property and land development more than doubled to CNY26bn in the first seven months this year, significantly increasing its business scale. Fitch expects the company to exceed its sales target of CNY36bn in 2016, supported by CNY24bn of saleable resources for 2H16 onwards. However, its land acquisition rate, as measured by the ratio of land premium paid to attributable contracted sales, for the seven months to July 2016 increased to 121% from 69% in 2015. Jinmao acquired land in Tier 1 and 2 cities worth a total of CNY34.2bn in January-August 2016, all through land auctions. The final attributable land premium will be lower as Jinmao's partners in some of the projects will take up their share of the premium. However, the homebuilder made its first land purchase in Zhengzhou in August, paying CNY3.5bn, which represents an average price of CNY36,920 per square metre of gross floor area (GFA). This is after it purchased four other highly priced parcels in Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Hefei in the past three months. The average land prices the company paid are the highest in each city, which are above or near the average selling prices of new homes in the areas close to the sites. This will limit margins for projects that will be built on these sites, especially the ones in areas where Jinmao has no experience. However, the Zhengzhou project is small, with GFA of less than 100,000 square metres, so the impact of potential margin erosion on the group will be limited. The margins for other projects with high land prices are not likely to be much restricted because Jinmao has an established brand name and has executed high-end residential projects well in those cities previously. Jinmao's EBITDA margin was 30.9% in 1H16 (29% in 1H15), a healthy level compared with most homebuilder peers in China. Fitch expects the company to continue buying land, especially in Tier 2 cities with good demand, to solidify its leadership in the high-end residential property market. Fitch does not expect total land premium to exceed Jinmao's contracted sales target for 2016, although aggressive purchases of premium land plots in the next 12 months could weaken the company's financial profile and put pressure on its ratings. The company's recurrent income from investment property and the hotel business was unchanged in 1H16 from 1H15, with an improved gross profit margin of 65.6% (2015: 63.6%). Four new offices and one new hotel will be up and running by end-2016, therefore Fitch expects Jinmao's recurring EBITDA to interest coverage to improve to 0.5x in the next 18 months from 0.4x in 2015 on a deconsolidated basis. Contact: Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.