(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the impact on
Italian insurers
from the earthquake that struck central Italy this week is
likely to be limited.
We estimate insured losses of EUR100m-EUR200m, arising mainly
from property
lines. Our estimate reflects the low density of population and
businesses and
limited insurance coverage in the region. Claims of this
magnitude would not
have a material impact on Italian insurers' underwriting results
or credit
profiles. Italian non-life insurers wrote EUR2.3bn of gross
written premiums of
property insurance in 2015.
Italy has declared a state of emergency in the region hit by the
earthquake and
the government has pledged EUR50m for first aid. The declaration
of a state of
emergency means that certain losses will be covered by a state
fund for
emergencies, limiting losses for insurers.
We expect the insured losses to be EUR40m-EUR80m for primary
insurers and
EUR60m-EUR120m for reinsurers. A similar event that struck a
nearby area in
2009, where the insurance exposure was higher, caused insured
losses of around
EUR250m.
Fitch expresses its condolences to the victims of the earthquake
and their
families.
