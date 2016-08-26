(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on Sweden's Short-Term foreign currency Commercial Paper have also been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sweden's 'AAA' IDRs reflect high income per capita, strong governance indicators - even in comparison with 'AAA' rated peers - and a track record of sound economic policy management. The Swedish economy expanded by around 4% in 2015, the fastest growth rate since 2010. Domestic demand was the main driver of growth, with a sharp rise in capital spending, and robust growth in household and government consumption. Fitch expects this pattern of growth to continue this year and over the next two years, with resilient, albeit easing growth in domestic demand partly offset by a drag from net trade. We expect GDP growth to be 3.0% this year, 2.5% in 2017, and 2.4% in 2018. Despite the strong developments in domestic demand, Sweden retains a structural surplus in both its trade balance and current account. The current account surplus is expected to decline from 5.8% of GDP in 2015 to 5.4% this year - lower than the forecast 'AAA' median of 6.1% - and to 5.2% of GDP by 2018. With monetary policy remaining expansionary, some indicators point to tightening labour market conditions. The unemployment rate edged down to 6.8% in 2Q16 from 7.2% a year earlier, although it remains higher than the forecast 'AAA' median of 5.9%, and unfilled vacancies and capacity utilisation indicators have been rising. We expect unemployment to fall further, averaging 6.7% in 2017 and 2018. Future labour market developments depend also on trends in working-age population, which are currently highly uncertain due to migration trends. If the working-age population does not rise in line with employment, unemployment may fall at a faster pace. Consumer price inflation has picked up this year. Excluding the impact of mortgage payments, inflation has picked up from an average of 0.9% in 2015 to 1.3% this year so far. We expect inflation to pick up further next year and in 2018, as resource utilisation increases and policy remains loose. Survey-based measures of inflation expectations have also picked up this year in line with the increase in prices. House price inflation has fallen back in recent months, from 14.5% on an annual basis in January to 8.5% in July. At the same time, house prices in real terms have risen by 50% over the past five years. Household debt as a share of disposable income remains high, and reached 179% in 1Q16, up from 174% in 1Q15. In our view, high household indebtedness and house prices pose risks to macroeconomic stability in Sweden. Corrections in house prices or in households' ability to service their debts may lead to a retrenchment in domestic demand. The Financial Supervisory Authority introduced an amortisation requirement earlier this year, where mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 70% will have to be amortised by at least 2% per year, and those above 50% by 1%. However, the overall impact on the outstanding debt stock is likely to be limited as the requirement only applies to new mortgages. The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the economy, inter-linked through cross-holdings of securities and concentrated, with the four banking groups' assets (including overseas operations) amounting to around 350% of GDP. Swedish banks are well-capitalised, with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 21.3% at 1Q16. At the same time, they are structurally more reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them vulnerable to market funding shocks. The general government budget was almost in balance in 2015, a slightly better than expected outturn compared with our last review in March. We now expect small deficits of 0.2%-0.3% of GDP over the next three years. Our public finance projections imply that the government debt to GDP ratio will fall from 43.4% in 2015 to just below 40% by 2018, in line with forecasts for the 'AAA' median. The parliamentary committee charged with proposing changes to the fiscal policy framework has agreed to adjust the target for general government surplus over the economic cycle from 1% of GDP to one third of a percentage of GDP. A public debt target of 35% of GDP has been added to the framework. Starting from 2019, if the debt ratio were to deviate by more than 5 percentage points (in either direction), the government would have to communicate a plan of adjustment to the parliament. We do not think that the new target will have an impact on the government's fiscal policy stance over the next three years. Our projections indicate that the government budget will be close to balance then. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Sweden a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macroeconomic Factors: +1 notch, to reflect Sweden's favourable medium-term growth prospects - External Finances: +1 notch, to adjust for the SRM penalising Sweden on account of its reserve currency score. Moreover, Sweden has a structural current account surplus, pointing to resilience to external shocks. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure on the rating include: -A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the household sector - leading to a pronounced deterioration in public finances through higher deficits, rising debt and lower GDP growth. -A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the financial system, given the size of the banking sector. KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average a primary balance of 0.8% of GDP, real GDP growth averaging 2.2%, GDP deflator inflation of 1.8% and a nominal effective exchange rate of around 1% in the short run rising to 1.7% by 2025. On the basis of these assumptions, the government debt to GDP ratio would decline to just under 27% by 2025. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Eugene Chiam Associate Director +44 20 3530 1512 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010898 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.