(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Republic of
Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Negative and the
Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating is Stable.
The republic's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at
long-term local
currency 'BBB-' and National long-term 'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Sakha's strong resource-based economy,
low debt by
international standards and sound fiscal performance, which
should help keep key
credit metrics stable. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the
Russian
Federation (BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Sakha's fairly low direct risk and sound
operating
performance, which is supported by a strong local economy. The
ratings also take
into account sizeable contingent liabilities, and the
concentrated nature of
Sakha's tax base, which leaves the republic particularly exposed
to Russia's
prolonged economic slowdown.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by a weak
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's
institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record of stable
development than
many international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy
is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and
expenditure
responsibilities among government tiers.
Fitch's 2016 base case remains largely unchanged and reflects
our expectations
that Sakha will maintain sound operating surpluses at about
9%-11% of operating
revenue in the medium-term, supported by continuous growth of
tax revenue.
Taxation rose to 57% of total revenue at end-2015 (2014: 53%),
with operating
revenue up 12% yoy (2014: 12% increase). Current transfers, on
the contrary,
dropped to 37% of operating revenue from an average of 45% of in
2011-2014.
We expect Sakha to maintain moderate debt at below 30% of
current revenue this
year, before potentially rising to 32%-37% in 2017-2018 (2015:
17%). Sakha's
debt portfolio is diversified, with an average maturity of
around two years. The
republic's debt stock as of end-July 2016 was 48% composed of
domestic bonds,
followed by loans contracted from the federal government (46%)
and bank loans
(6%). In May 2016 Sakha issued a five-year domestic bond of
RUB5.5bn, partly
relieving refinancing pressure.
The republic's moderate exposure to contingent risk is likely to
remain
manageable and consistent with the current ratings over the
medium-term. This is
due to adequate control exercised by the administration, despite
the sizeable
amount of accumulated contingent liabilities. The republic's net
overall risk
increased slightly to 38.5% of current revenue in 2015 from
36.5% in 2014. We
expect continued growth of the republic's net overall risk,
likely to above 50%
in 2017-2018. Sakha provides support to its under-developed
infrastructure
across the region's vast territory amid harsh climatic
conditions but a
disproportionate growth of contingent risk will put the region's
creditworthiness under pressure.
Sakha has a strong economic profile supported by rich deposits
of natural
resources, such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold.
The region's prime
taxpayers are mostly national champions in development of
natural resources. The
republic's 2014 gross regional product per capita and average
salary was,
respectively, 2.2x and 2.5x higher than the national median.
At the same time the regional economy remains concentrated as
the top 10
taxpayers' contributions increased to 63% of the consolidated
regional budget's
tax revenue in 2015 from 60% a year earlier. This poses a risk
in the medium
term, due to the volatile nature of the commodities' markets.
The republic's
2015 tax revenue was boosted by rouble depreciation, which
positively affected
taxpayers' revenue in the mining and oil and gas sectors.
Additionally new
mining fixed assets were commissioned in the region last year,
leading to
increased 2015 property tax proceeds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia or growth of net overall risk to above 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a sharp deterioration of its direct
debt-to-current
balance ratio, would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes:
- Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011188
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.