(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sri Lanka
Insurance Corporation Limited's (SLIC) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
the National IFS
rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(lka)' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SLIC's IFS rating is capped by Sri Lanka's Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and the Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's
Negative Outlook
on Sri Lanka's IDR. Fitch downgraded SLIC's IFS rating on 2
March 2016 following
the downgrade of Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR to
'B+' from 'BB-' and
the assignment of a Negative Outlook.
SLIC's ratings reflect its established franchise and market
position in Sri
Lanka, 99.9%-state ownership and importance to the government as
the largest
state-owned insurer. Offsetting these strengths are significant
investments in
non-core subsidiaries and a high equity exposure, which weighs
on its risk-based
capital.
SLIC's total gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 14% in
1H16, following a
19% increase in 2015. The non-life business's combined ratio
deteriorated to
108% (2015: 94%) due to higher claims stemming from a severe
tropical storm in
May 2016 that caused flooding and landslides in several parts of
the country.
Gross claims rose 63% to LKR5.5bn (1H15: LKR3.4bn), but net
claims rose by only
32% due to recoveries from reinsurance.
SLIC has the highest market share in the non-life business (20%
in 2015) and the
second-highest share in life (19% in 2015) as measured by GWP.
The company's
asset-base of LKR167bn at end-2015 accounted for 36% of the
insurance sector's
assets. The company is currently operating as a composite
business and is
awaiting a government decision on separating its life and
non-life businesses.
SLIC's dividend payout increased to 58% in 2015 due to higher
dividend
expectations from the government. Profits before tax in the life
segment
declined to LKR1.8bn in 2015, from LKR2.5bn in 2014, as
investment income fell
due to low interest-rates and poor equity returns. Fitch expects
rising
interest-rates to improve investment income in 2016.
SLIC has significant investments in non-core subsidiaries, made
in line with
government policy, which are negative for its rating. However,
the government
plans to dispose of some of these non-core investments. Asset
and liability
mismatches also expose the company to high-interest-rate risk
from its life
business, due to limited market availability of long-term
investments.
SLIC's regulatory risk-based capital ratio for life was 419% at
end-March 2016
and 200% for non-life. These ratios exceed the regulatory
required minimum of
120% for each business and compare well against peers. Fitch
expects SLIC to
maintain these ratios above 200% in the medium to long term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will
lead to a downgrade
of SLIC's Insurer Financial Strength rating.
SLIC's National Ratings may be upgraded if it maintains its
large market share,
keeps its combined ratio well below 95% and significantly
reduces its non-core
investments.
The company's National Ratings and IFS may be downgraded if
there is:
- significant weakening in SLIC's market position
- deterioration in the non-life combined ratio to above 100% on
a sustained
basis
- weakening in SLIC's importance to the government, increased
state pressure for
higher dividend payouts or a significant increase in non-core
investments.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Kanishka de Silva (National Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva (International Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Jeffrey Liew (National Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
SLIC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than
Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of,
or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010929
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.