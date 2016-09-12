(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
affirmed the National
Scale Money Market Fund Ratings on TMB Money Fund (TMBMF) and
TMB Treasury Money
Fund (TMBTM) at 'AAAmmf(tha)'. The money-market funds are
managed by TMB Asset
Management Company Limited (TMBAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of the two funds are driven by the portfolios'
overall credit
quality and diversification; minimal exposure to interest-rate
and spread risks;
high level of daily and weekly liquidity consistent with
investor profiles and
concentrations; and the capabilities and resources of TMBAM as
investment
manager.
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' criteria, TMBMF and TMBTM
seek to maintain
high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at
least 'F1(tha)' by Fitch or of a comparable credit quality by
other rating
agencies. TMBMF and TMBTM have maintained at least 84% and 98%,
respectively, of
their investment in 'F1+(tha)' securities over the last 12
months to 26 August
2016. The funds limit their exposure to individual issuers and
counterparties in
line with the same criteria.
TMBTM has an internal investment guideline of not investing in
corporate
securities, while TMBMF limits its investment in corporate
securities in general
to 15% of the portfolio. The risk of TMBMF's exposure to
corporate securities is
mitigated by the securities' high credit quality and short
maturity. For TMBMF,
single-issuer exposures for financial institutions and
single-issue exposures
for both corporates and financial institutions have exceeded
Fitch's AAAmmf(tha)
limits of 10% and 5%, respectively, for some securities during
the past year,
but the agency deems these to be passive and immaterial breaches
from the
decline in assets under management (AUM).
Maturity Profile
The funds seek to limit interest-rate and spread risk consistent
with Fitch's
'AAAmmf(tha)' criteria. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity to reset
date (WAM) to 60 days. The funds do not set a limit on weighted
average life
(WAL), but all of their investments are in fixed-rate securities
resulting in
the same WAM and WAL. TMBMF's and TMBTM's WAM were both below 60
days as of 26
August 2016. The maturity profiles of the funds' individual
investments are
consistent with Fitch's criteria, with the maturities of the
non-government
securities and fixed-rate government securities not exceeding
the 397-day limit.
Liquidity Profile
The funds seek to manage investor-redemption risks by
maintaining sufficient
levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's
criteria, TMBMF and
TMBTM invest at least 10%-15% of their total assets in
securities maturing
overnight or other qualified assets, and at least 25%-30% of
total assets in
securities maturing within seven business days or other assets
that qualify as
such. Both funds met these liquidity requirements over the past
12 months,
reflecting their high levels of investment in short-term
government securities.
As of 26 August 2016, more than 92% of TMBTM's total assets were
in assets
classified as daily and weekly liquidity (including assets such
as T-bills),
while TMBMF had more than 80% in such investments.
Fund Objective
TMBMF's and TMBTM's investment objectives are to preserve
principal and provide
investors with liquidity through limiting credit, market and
liquidity risk.
Both funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in
high-quality
short-term debt securities, including Thai government debt
securities, time
deposits, bills of exchanges, promissory notes, and repos. TMBMF
and TMBTM had
THB6.2bn and THB18.1bn, respectively, in total AUM as of 26
August 2016.
Investment Manager
TMBAM's major shareholder is TMB Bank Public Company Limited
(A+(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)), Thailand's seventh-largest commercial
bank, with a
87.5% stake. TMBAM ranked seventh in Thailand's mutual-fund
business as of
end-June 2016, with 58 funds representing THB234.0bn worth of
AUM. TMBAM has
adequate compliance, monitoring, investment decision-making
processes and fund
support consistent with the funds' ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A substantial adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines
for any key rating drivers could lead to the rating being
downgraded by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch's money market fund
rating guidelines,
please see the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the National Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks
weekly fund and
portfolio holdings information from TMBAM, and conducts
surveillance checks
against its investment guidelines.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+662 108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: TISCO Asset Management Company Limited and Kasikorn
Asset Management
Limited each have a 10% equity stake in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch Ratings Limited is involved in the
day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National Money Market fund ratings are
assigned on a
scale of 'AAAmmf(tha)' to 'Bmmf(tha)'. The ratings assigned to
the funds are
National ratings, and as such, they provide a relative measure
of capital
preservation and liquidity in comparison with other money market
funds in
Thailand. They are therefore not internationally comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were TMB
Asset Management
and the public domain.
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015)
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
