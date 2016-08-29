(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Universal
Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), including the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' and the senior secured credit facility and senior secured
bond ratings at
'BBB-/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions, which apply to approximately $3.6
billion of debt
outstanding at June 30, 2016, is found at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Debt Leverage: Gross debt/EBITDA of 2.1x at June 30, 2016 is
the lowest
among Fitch-rated hospital companies, driven by management's
more conservative
balance sheet management and M&A strategy. Fitch expects UHS to
operate with
gross debt/EBITDA below 3x over the ratings horizon, with
temporary increases
for moderate-sized M&A possible.
Solid Cash Flows: Cash flows are solid, with LTM FCF of nearly
$680 million at
June 30, 2016, supported by the more profitable behavioral
health business and
improved acute care volumes in favorable markets. Improving cash
generation will
be more closely tied to success in growing outpatient
capabilities over the
ratings horizon.
Diversification, Stability from Behavioral Health: UHS'
behavioral health
business provides increased business and revenue
diversification, as well as
improved longer-term financial stability and profitability. Good
organic growth
in the mid-single digits and moderately improving profit margins
are expected
over the ratings horizon. Recent acquisitions are in line with
Fitch's
expectation that opportunities to expand the behavioral health
segment will be a
primary focus of capital deployment for UHS.
Leading Acute Care Results: UHS' acute care segment continues to
outperform its
peers, with both volumes and pricing growth being sustained in
the mid-single
digits. Fitch expects UHS to continue reporting volumes and
pricing metrics that
are among the best in the industry, due in large part to its
strong market
shares in favorable urban markets where volumes tend to be
weighted toward a
higher-acuity patient mix.
Dynamic Operating Environment: Fitch expects 2016 to be less
favorable for UHS
and its for-profit acute care hospital peers, as volumes shift
toward lower-cost
outpatient facilities and are compared to an exceptional 2015.
Hospital industry
management teams are contending with a very dynamic operating
environment due to
the evolution of payment schemes, developing trends around care
coordination,
and other regulatory reforms influencing organic operating
trends.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth in the high-single digits, with roughly equal
contributions
from each of acute care, behavioral health, and acquisitions in
2016.
--Slower organic growth in 2017-2018 due to secular headwinds
facing the acute
care industry.
--Stable to modestly improving operating EBITDA margins, facing
headwinds in
2017 and beyond, primarily due to negative operating leverage as
particularly
inpatient volume growth rates normalize versus the higher level
seen in
2014-2015.
--The majority of discretionary FCF directed towards share
repurchases and
acquisitions, resulting in gross debt/EBITDA around 2x-2.5x
through the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of a 'BB+' IDR will require a continued demonstrated
commitment to
operating with debt leverage below 3x, with FCF-to-adjusted debt
of 8% or
higher. UHS has good flexibility at the current 'BB+' level to
consummate
debt-funded M&A, especially as it supports longer-term growth in
light of
prevailing trends in U.S. healthcare (i.e. care coordination,
physician
employment, outpatient service lines, etc.).
A downgrade of UHS' IDR to 'BB' could result from pressured
margins and cash
flows - or a large, leveraging transaction - that results in
debt leverage
expected to be sustained above 3x and/or FCF-to-gross adjusted
debt below 8%.
Margin and cash flow pressures of this magnitude are not likely
to occur
abruptly, but could materialize due to severe pricing pressures
or unfavorable
large-scale reform of Medicare and/or Medicaid programs.
With the potential for the company to continue participating in
industry
consolidation through debt-financed transactions, an upgrade
would be considered
should the company publicly commit to operating with leverage
under 2.5x on a
sustained basis. Given industry consolidation trends and the
significantly
higher leverage profiles of UHS's peers, Fitch does not
anticipate UHS making a
public leverage commitment to support an investment grade
profile. Furthermore,
Fitch notes that the risks around reimbursement and other
regulatory factors
associated with healthcare providers in the U.S. - and UHS's
reliance on
government payers - is a material risk for UHS and its peers
going forward.
LIQUIDITY
Manageable Debt Maturities: Recent refinancing of the bonds due
2016 has
extended the nearest maturity to the end of 2018 when the A/R
facility expires.
The following year, $300 million of senior secured bonds and the
$1.9 billion of
term loans come due.
Sufficient Available Liquidity: Though UHS does not usually
carry large amounts
of cash ($56 million at June 30, 2016), it maintains an $800
million revolver,
of which $751 million was available at June 30, 2016. UHS also
maintains a $400
million A/R facility, of which $120 million was available at
June 30, 2016. The
entire amount of cash is considered 'readily available'. UHS
typically uses its
revolver and A/R facility to fund working capital and other
operational needs,
more recently refinancing outstanding amounts with longer-dated
debt.
Cash Directed Toward Deals: Fitch expects UHS to continue the
more aggressive
acquisition strategy evidenced in 2014-2016 - though still more
conservative
than most of its peers - as consolidation continues among
healthcare providers.
Management has commented that it is beginning to see the
pipeline of possible
deals increase. Physician employment and expansion into
non-acute/ambulatory
sectors are likely to continue representing strategic uses of
cash for the
sector going forward.
NOTCHING SCHEME
The secured debt rating remains one notch above the IDR,
illustrating Fitch's
expectation for superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
Furthermore, Fitch believes UHS has good financial flexibility
at the 'BB+' IDR,
illustrated by relatively low secured debt leverage, supporting
the one notch
uplift.
The incurrence of material additional secured debt that pushed
secured debt
leverage toward 2.5x-3x could support consideration of
downgrading the secured
debt ratings by one notch, to 'BB+'.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured bonds at 'BBB-/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 26, 2016
Fitch made no financial statement adjustments that were material
to the rating
rationale.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
