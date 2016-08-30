(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PT Mitra
Pinasthika Mustika Tbk's (MPM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
at 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the motorcycle
distributor's senior
unsecured rating at 'BB-' and its USD200m 6.75% senior notes due
2019 issued by
MPM Global Pte. Ltd at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Financial Profile: MPM's sales and profitability
continue to be under
pressure, but its credit metrics remain consistent with the
rating. Net
debt/EBITDA excluding financial services was 2.3x in 1H16, below
the 2.5x level
at which we would consider negative rating action. Profitability
deteriorated in
1H16 with operating EBITDA margin excluding financial services
narrowing to 7.1%
from 8.2% in 1H15. This was driven by continued losses in the
new-car
distribution business, and lower contribution from the higher
margin car rental
business.
MPM reduced the fleet of its rental business to 14,334 units at
end-1H16 from
15,255 units at end-2014, particularly from the under-performing
mining segment,
and became more selective about its customers. Cash flows will
be supported by
the recovery in economy and low capex in the next few years.
Weak Asset Quality: Asset quality at MPM's main financial
services subsidiary,
PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPM Finance,
A-(idn)/Stable), remained
weak, with the NPL ratio at 3.2% at end June-2016. Higher
provisioning expenses
(partly due to the introduction of automatic write-off
provisioning for cars in
January 2016) reduced profitability for MPM Finance, which
provides car and
motorcycle financing.
Capital Injection in Subsidiary Unlikely: MPM is unlikely to
inject capital into
MPM Finance because the subsidiary received a large capital
injection from new
shareholder, Japan-based financing company JACCS, in 2014 that
the company has
yet to deploy. MPM Finance's debt/equity was 2.0x at end-June
2016. Fitch
assumes MPM Finance's debt will be serviced by cash flows from
the repayment of
financing receivables, and that MPM Finance is able to raise
funds
independently.
Market Leadership: MPM's rating reflects its market leadership
in the motorcycle
distribution and oil lubricant segment. MPM has the master
distributorship for
Honda motorcycles, Indonesia's leading motorcycle brand, in East
Nusa Tenggara
and East Java. Fitch believes MPM will continue to benefit from
its good
relationship with Astra Honda Motor (AHM). Fitch believes that
motorcycles are
likely to remain the most popular mode of transportation in
Indonesia, and that
Honda will continue to be the leading motorcycle brand in
Indonesia in the
medium term.
Long-Term Contracts, Scalable Capex: Most of MPM's car rental
business is
derived from corporate customers with average rental terms of
more than two
years, which provides visibility for cash flows. About 46% of
the company's 2016
capex budget is for car purchases for its rental business. Fitch
believes the
risk related to this expansion is manageable, considering the
scalability of
capex and management's prudent strategy of acquiring cars after
receiving
orders.
Healthy Liquidity, USD Bond Hedged: Excluding financial
services, MPM had cash
of IDR1,030bn and unutilised credit facilities of IDR662bn,
compared with
IDR478bn of revolving bank loans and IDR247bn of debt, which are
due in 2016
and 2017. MPM has hedged its USD200m bonds, which should
mitigate forex risks as
its revenue is mainly denominated in Indonesian rupiah.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MPM include:
- Sales (excluding financial services) growth of 12% in 2016 and
about 7%-10%
annually in 2017-2019
- EBITDA margin (excluding financial services) of around 6%-7%
- Capex of around IDR700bn-800bn a year in 2016-2018
- No capital injection to financial services subsidiaries
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the next 24
months, unless
there is significant increase in scale without any deterioration
in its
financial profile.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Increase in net debt/EBITDA excluding finance subsidiaries to
more than 2.5x
on a sustained basis
- Significant deterioration in the performance of the financial
services
subsidiaries
