(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) The Indonesian government's
recently
launched stimulus package includes looser regulations that
should boost
construction of low-cost housing and the government's "one
million houses
programme", Fitch Ratings says. However, there might be some
curveballs ahead
for larger property developers seeking to benefit from
participation in the
programme.
This package announced on 23 August 2016 is unlikely to be the
end of the
changes for this segment of the housing market. Instead, Fitch
believes it could
be followed by more adjustments that could prove unfavourable
for the
developers' business, given the current government's emphasis on
welfare
improvement, especially for low-income earners. An example would
be tougher
enforcement of the 3:2:1 rule that requires developers to build
three low-cost
and two mid-priced houses for every high-end home they sell.
The stimulus package removed a number of regulations on low-cost
housing
developments under five hectares; effectively removed rules
stipulating the
location of housing and requirements on minimum land height in
flood-prone
areas; and eased the process of approving master plans and
removed the need for
formal studies on the impact on local traffic. It also clarified
previous areas
of uncertainty, such as building on land on which ownership
rights have yet to
be established, and allows for concurrent applications. The
government estimates
a significant reduction in processing time to 44 days from
769-981, and fees to
just 30% of the previous amount.
These measures were introduced in a bid to boost low-cost
housing construction,
a crucial plank of the government's plan to provide homes for
low-income earners
under its "one million houses programme", and to reduce
Indonesia's housing
shortfall, which stands at around 13.5 million homes. The
measures also followed
mounting cries from private-sector developers that participation
in the
government's low-cost housing programmes was not feasible due to
regulatory and
administrative hurdles that inflate development costs.
However, Fitch expects developers to face difficulties in
raising the prices of
low-cost housing in the short term - even if the prices of
building materials
were to rise - as the government will expect developers to
absorb such costs in
return for participation in the low-cost housing segment.
In addition, enforcement of the "3:2:1" rule has been weak thus
far, due to the
vagueness in the definitions of the houses themselves. A
mid-priced home is
defined as one with 60-200 square metres (sq m) in land area
with a minimum
building area of 36 sq m; while high-end homes cost 4 times
more. The regulation
also lacks specifics on penalties for non-compliance.
Greater clarification and enforcement of the "3:2:1" rule would
disadvantage
developers as it could limit their ability to maximise
monetisation of their
land banks.
Contact:
Robin Sutanto
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Corporates
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.