(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Siam
Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF) National
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, its National Short-Term Rating
at 'F3(tha)'
and its outstanding senior unsecured debentures at 'BBB(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increasing Financial Leverage: Fitch expects SF's net adjusted
debt/EBITDAR to
rise to 5.5x-6.0x in 2018 due to investment in expansion
projects in 2016-2018.
Total expected capex is about THB2bn. In addition, dividend from
Mega Bangna,
its 49%-owned joint venture, is likely to decrease to
THB50m-THB100m a year in
2016-2017 from THB113m in 2015 as Mega Bangna has to conserve
cash for its own
projects.
Low Recurring Income Growth: The community mall developer's
recurring income is
likely to continue rising slowly at 2.0%-2.5% a year in
2016-2017 and be
unchanged in 2018. SF cancelled a small project that it planned
to open in 2015.
It does not plan to open any new centres in 2016-2017 while the
operations of
existing projects being expanded are likely to be partly closed
before
re-launching in 2H18. As a result, revenue growth over the next
three years is
likely to be mainly driven by an increase in rental and the
replacement of
terminated tenants.
Strong Market Position: SF is a leading developer of Thai
medium-sized open-air
shopping centres. SF's large portfolio, significant experience
and expertise
give it an advantage over its peers. SF has a high-quality and
diversified
shopping-centre portfolio in terms of location. It has
maintained an average
occupancy of more than 90% since the opening of its first centre
in 1995,
despite facing tenant issues and low traffic in some major
centres in 2012-2013.
Fitch expects SF's average occupancy to be 95%-96% in 2016-2017
(2015: about
95%).
Secured Cash Flow: SF has long-term leases for about 65% of its
total gross
leasable area (GLA), which account for 30%-35% of total
recurring income. Its
anchor tenants are high profile and diversified. The space
rented to its five
largest tenants accounts for about 40% of total GLA, while the
largest tenant,
which occupies 16% of total GLA, is a related company. SF is
unlikely to be
immediately affected by weak consumption and spending because
its cash flows are
derived from rental from tenants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 2.0%-2.5% a year in 2016-2017 and no growth
in 2018
- EBITDAR margin in the range of 44%-46%
- Total capex of THB2.2bn (including maintenance capex) in
2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense below 3.0x on a sustained basis (12 months to
30 June 2016:
5.1x)
-Financial leverage as measured by adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
above 6.5x on a
sustained basis (12 months to 30 June 2016: 4.8x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improvement in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense above 4.5x on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
