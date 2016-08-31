(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on Australia's State
of Queensland
(Queensland) and Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC) at 'AA',
and Foreign- and
Local-Currency Short Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
At the same
time, Fitch has affirmed the rating on QTC's Commonwealth of
Australia
guaranteed outstanding senior unsecured debt at 'AAA'. A full
list of ratings is
at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects that there have been few changes since
our last review
in September 2015, and incorporate Australia's strong
institutional framework,
Queensland's improving direct debt position, sound liquidity and
debt
management, and the state's stronger budgetary performance.
Higher sustained
operating and current balances, and growing revenues will
support improved debt
metrics, although Fitch expects operating and current margins to
remain weak
relative to other 'AA'-rated international peers, which limits
financial
flexibility.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectations that
Queensland, supported by
economic growth and its fiscal principles, will maintain an
improved budgetary
performance and that direct debt metrics will move closer to
those of peers
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Queensland
Australia's institutional framework supports Queensland's
ratings. Grant income
accounts for a large portion (around 46%) of Queensland's
revenue, and helps
offset high operating expenditure in social service areas, such
as education and
health. Moreover, adjustments in the distribution of goods and
services tax
based upon the performance of a state or territory help mitigate
any potential
relative financial underperformance. In addition, the Australian
sovereign
(AAA/Stable) has mechanisms to limit the financial impact on a
state from
natural catastrophes.
Fitch expects Queensland's general government direct debt levels
to have moved
in line with those of 'AA' peers in the fiscal year ended 30
June 2016 (FY16)
and to remain relatively stable over the forward estimates. The
state estimates
that general government direct debt was AUD36.3bn at FYE16
(FYE15: AUD43.7bn)
and will be AUD39.8bn at FYE20. Our calculations, which allow
for some revenue
and expense slippage, result in direct debt of AUD41.0bn by
FYE20. However, we
estimate the ratio of general government direct debt to current
(excluding
on-passed grants) revenue to have improved to 76% at FYE16 due
to revenue growth
and the debt reduction undertaken in FY16, and forecast the
ratio to be 75% at
FYE20, down from 96% at FYE15.
Queensland expects its real gross state product (AUD301bn at
FYE15) to have
increased by 3.5% in FY16, compared with 0.8% in FY15. The state
forecasts gross
state product to increase 4.0% in FY17. Business investment
continues to decline
rapidly as construction is completed on major liquefied natural
gas (LNG)
projects, but exports will grow strongly as LNG production ramps
up. Strong
dwelling investment has been supported by low interest rates,
which helps offset
weak household consumption as a result of low income growth.
Queensland's population grew 1.2% in FY15 to 4.8 million and
represents 20% of
Australia's total population. The state's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate
improved to 6.1% in July 2016 (July 2015: 6.5%), but was higher
than the
national average of 5.7%.
Queensland has taken a number of strong measures over the last
couple of years
to improve its budgetary performance, reduce future general
government debt and
rebuild its financial position. We calculate a Fitch-adjusted
current balance of
AUD3.4bn in FY15 (up 16% yoy), and AUD3.3bn in FY16 based on the
state's
estimates. We believe that the state's improved operating and
current balances
are sustainable through to FY20. However, we have factored into
our estimates
further downward revisions to payroll tax and weaker royalties'
revenue.
Fitch expects the state to continue to run deficits before debt
variation over
FY16 to FY20; it has not produced a surplus before debt
variation since FY06. As
a result, Fitch expects any adverse variation in operating
margins will result
in higher debt levels than forecast by the state, if no
additional offsetting
actions are taken.
The state's management of its debt and liquidity functions is
sophisticated and
conducted through QTC. QTC is the central financing authority
and corporate
treasury services provider for Queensland and its public-sector
entities. QTC
borrows domestically and internationally using a variety of debt
instruments,
and is the largest Australian semi-government issuer of
Australian
dollar-denominated bonds.
The ratings also take into account Queensland's considerable
contingent
liabilities in QTC, as Queensland guarantees the obligations of
all debt
securities issued by QTC, and obligations from QTC's derivative
transactions.
Fitch estimates that the funds QTC raised for public-sector
entities and local
councils added AUD62bn (FYE15: AUD57bn) to the state's net
overall risk at
FYE16. This is mitigated by the fact that a large proportion of
QTC's debt is
self-supporting as it is raised for state-owned entities, and
the AUD6bn (FYE15:
AUD10bn) in investments held in excess of the state's
superannuation liability.
Fitch forecasts an increase in net overall risk to AUD98bn at
FYE20 from AUD91bn
at FYE16, although net overall risk as a ratio of current
revenue will improve
to 191% at FYE20 from a peak of 219% at FYE13.
QTC and Debt Ratings
QTC's ratings are credit-linked to those of Queensland through
the state's
statutory guarantee, and QTC's 100% state ownership. Under
Fitch's criteria, QTC
has been classified as a credit-linked entity of the state, due
to its strategic
importance to Queensland's local government sector and the
state's high level of
control. QTC is the state government's central financing
authority, and provides
debt funding and management, and other services to the state's
public entities
and local governments.
The affirmation of the ratings of QTC's senior unsecured debt
guaranteed by the
Commonwealth of Australia reflects the affirmation of
Australia's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' on 15 March 2016. QTC has
AUD6bn in debt
that benefits from a guarantee from Australia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could occur if there is a significant,
unexpected
increase in Queensland's debt along with a large deterioration
in its operating
performance. Forecast operating margins do not allow much room
for unexpected
shocks.
An upgrade in the short term is unlikely as Queensland's
operating and current
margins would need to improve unless it reduces its debt more
significantly.
QTC's ratings will move in line with any rating action on
Queensland.
The ratings of the Australia-backed securities are linked to the
ratings of the
sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign's IDR would result in a
downgrade of
QTC's guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
State of Queensland
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Queensland Treasury Corporation
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Rating on senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Queensland
affirmed at 'AA'
Rating on senior unsecured debt guaranteed by the Commonwealth
of Australia
affirmed at 'AAA'
The financial data used in Fitch's calculations is taken from
Queensland's
2016-17 budget papers. We have made the following adjustments to
the reported
numbers:
- On-passed grants and depreciation are excluded from revenue
and expense
figures.
- Cash flows from sales and purchases of non-financial assets
are included in
capital revenue and capital expense figures.
