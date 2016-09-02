(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian City of
Tomsk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'. The agency
has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook. The city's senior debt ratings have been
affirmed at
'BB'/'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Tomsk's stable fiscal performance,
which remains in
line with Fitch's base case scenario. The Stable Outlook
reflects our
expectation that the city will maintain moderate debt levels
over the medium
term and that its operating balance will be sufficient to cover
interest
payments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the city's historically strong, though
weakened
operating performance, which is supported by diversified local
economy and
steady transfers from the Tomsk region. The ratings also factor
in the city's
moderate debt, albeit with concentrated refinancing risk, and
the weak
institutional framework for Russian subnationals.
Fitch projects Tomsk's operating margin to consolidate at about
6% in 2016-2018,
little changed from 2015's 7%. This operating margin, though
well below the
historical average of 20% in 2011-2014, is still sufficient to
cover twice the
city's interest payments.
The city's tax-generating capacity remains limited by the
recession in Russia as
more than 50% of tax proceeds are personal income tax. The
city's performance is
supported by regular transfers from Tomsk region, which accounts
for about half
of the city's operating revenue. The city's fiscal flexibility
remains limited
as the transfers are largely earmarked for certain expenditures.
Fitch projects the city's direct debt to remain moderate at
35%-40% of current
revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 32%) on the back of limited capital
expenditure. The
prudent budgetary policy of the city's administration aims to
limit the fiscal
deficit this year and record a surplus starting from 2017. We
have a more
conservative view and project fiscal deficit at a modest 4% over
the medium term
(2015: 5.3%) that will moderately fuel debt growth. Contingent
risk is likely to
remain low as the city does not have outstanding guarantees and
its public
sector is small and mostly self-sufficient.
Despite the moderate debt burden, Tomsk is exposed to
refinancing risk as 66%
(RUB1.6bn) of its direct risk at 1 August 2016 required
refinancing in 2016. To
meet this obligation, the city has contracted several revolving
credit lines
with banks, of which RUB1.6bn are undrawn and available at first
demand.
The city may also issue five-year RUB1bn bonds by end-2016,
providing additional
liquidity. This will extend the debt maturity profile and reduce
refinancing
pressure over the medium term. Fitch expects the city to roll
over its maturing
debt without difficulty.
Tomsk has a well-diversified service-oriented economy, dominated
by academic and
research educational institutions. The tax concentration of the
city's revenue
is low, with the top 10 taxpayers representing 13% (2014: 8%) of
total tax
revenue in 2015. Fitch forecasts national GDP will contract 0.5%
in 2016 after a
3.5% drop in 2015, which will weigh on the city's economic and
budgetary
performance.
The City of Tomsk's credit profile remains constrained by the
weak institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia,
which has a
shorter record of stable development than many international
peers. The
predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by
the frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities among
government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Increasing direct risk above 50% of current revenue, coupled
with growing
refinancing pressure, could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term unless the city
returns to an
operating surplus of 20% of operating revenue, coupled with a
lengthening of the
city's debt profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Staff expenses for budget entities employees were segregated
from current
transfers to a respective expenditure item.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
