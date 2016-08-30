(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Lion
Brewery (Ceylon) PLC's (Lion) National Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term
Rating of
'AA-(lka)' on Lion's outstanding senior unsecured debentures.
Fitch has
maintained a Stable Outlook despite Lion's weakening credit
metrics due to the
one-time disruption to production caused by floods in May 2016.
Fitch believes
the brewery is well-placed to recover from the floods and
expects its financial
profile to remain consistent with its rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership: Lion is Sri Lanka's largest beer producer,
with a leading
domestic market share in the beer industry. Beer is the
country's second
most-consumed alcoholic beverage after arrack. Lion's credit
profile is
supported by its entrenched domestic brands and limited product
substitution due
to the high technical competence required for brewing beer in
contrast to
manufacturing spirits. Lion's leading position has helped the
company secure new
brands and access a wide distribution network.
Slow Down in Revenue: Fitch expects revenue to decline in the
financial year to
31 March 2017 (FY17) due to higher excise duties on beer
introduced in 2015, as
well as lost sales due to a temporarily halt in production, as
Lion's
manufacturing plant was heavily affected by Sri Lanka's adverse
weather
conditions in May 2016. However, Fitch expects beer sales to
recover from FY18
onwards, supported by rising urbanisation, increasing tourist
arrivals and
increasing per capita income, which will help the segment regain
lost market
share.
Lower EBITDA Margin: We expect Lion's EBITDA margin to normalise
to around 27%
in the medium-term, from the high of 33% in FY16, mainly due to
taxes on beer
overtaking spirits on an equivalent-alcohol basis since late
2015. However,
Lion's margins should benefit in the long-term from operational
efficiencies
following an upgrade of its production facilities, which have
sufficient
capacity for the next five years.
Effects From Floods Manageable: Lion's revenue declined 52% yoy
in 1QFY17 due to
lost inventory and a temporary manufacturing halt caused by the
floods. The
company is importing beer until local production recommences in
late 2016 to
mitigate the loss, but this is limited to its main product
categories and may
negatively affect margins due to the higher costs of imports.
Losses on
fixed-assets, stock and business interruption are covered by
insurance, but the
quantum of the claim or when Lion will receive payment is not
yet determined.
Balance Sheet Improvement Expected: Fitch expects Lion's
financial leverage,
measured as lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBTIDAR, to weaken
in FY17 due to
lower profitability from business interruption. However, the
company should
accelerate its deleveraging from FY18, benefitting from lower
capex and
normalised returns, bringing its leverage ratios below Fitch's
negative
triggers.
High Regulatory Risk: Domestic producers of alcoholic beverages
face high excise
duties, which put legitimate alcoholic beverages outside the
reach of many
people. The 2015 double duty hike led to tax on strong beer
overtaking the tax
on hard liquor on an equivalent-alcohol basis, which we believe
will slow the
demand shift to beer from hard liquor. Fitch expects further tax
increases on
beer to moderate, now that beer is taxed more than hard liquor.
Alcohol
consumption appears to be inelastic to higher taxes, but if this
reverts the
government may moderate the tax, noting the importance of the
sector's
contribution to government revenue. The sector is also heavily
regulated, with
restrictions on advertising and limited issuance of new retail
licenses. This
creates high entry barriers that benefit entrenched players,
such as Lion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue to decline in FY17 followed by a steep recovery in
FY18 and then to
normalise to low-single-digit growth during FY19 and FY20,
supported by
favorable demand dynamics.
- Profitability, measured by EBITDA margin, to stabilise at
around 27% during
the forecast period.
- Capex of LKR1bn each year in FY17 and FY18, falling to LKR400m
per year
thereafter mainly for maintenance.
- No dividend in FY17 and current dividend policy maintained
thereafter.
- Successful claim on losses in fixed-assets, stock and business
interruption
through the flood insurance policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include adjusted-net debt/operating
EBITDAR rising above
2.0x on a sustained basis (FY16: 1.8x, FY15: 2.6x)
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next
two years, as
leverage is likely to remain high. However, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include
adjusted-net debt/operating EBITDAR falling below 1.5x on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Lion had LKR3.4bn of cash and LKR5.3bn in
unused credit
facilities at FYE16 to meet LKR5.2bn of short-term debt. In
addition, Lion has
defensive cash flows and reliable access to bank funding as one
of Sri Lanka's
larger corporates.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre, Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
