(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwan Banks Report Card
here
TAIPEI, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
1H16 "Taiwanese
Banks Report Card" which compares the performance and risk
profile of selected
banks in Taiwan. Weak domestic economic activities and China's
slowdown
continued to take a toll on the growth, earnings and loan
quality of Taiwanese
banks. That said, Fitch's outlook on banks' ratings remains
largely stable, as
we view downside risks as generally manageable - considering
their enhanced and
adequate risk-buffer, modest leverage and healthy liquidity.
The report is available to subscribers by clicking the link
above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+886 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
