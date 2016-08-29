(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Walgreens and Prime
Therapeutics Monday
announced a long-term strategic alliance, highlighting the
continuing
consolidation of the pharmaceutical channel, particularly in the
US, according
to Fitch Ratings.
In the past four years, nearly all major retail and mail-order
pharmacies,
pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and pharmaceutical wholesalers
have found
partners to create mega buying groups, preferred dispensing
networks, or
streamlined supply chains. These moves are largely aimed at
maximizing market
share and influence while streamlining costs.
The Walgreens-Prime alliance gives Walgreens control of a
mail-order pharmacy -
a business in which it has historically lagged competitors -
with significant
growth opportunity, in partnership with the fourth-largest US
PBM in Prime.
Expanded mail-order capabilities give Walgreens the ability to
better compete
with the Caremark arm of CVS Health, as Fitch thinks mail-order
volumes will
grow over the longer term.
Fitch expects Walgreens will benefit from solid growth in
prescription volumes
from the Prime network, beginning January 1, 2017. Prime's
clients, which
include several of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, are
expected to
benefit from larger shares of health insurance exchanges
following recently
announced exits by UnitedHealth and Aetna. Also supporting
longer-term growth,
the newly combined mail-order and specialty business will
benefit from
Walgreens' buying power, supporting Prime's value proposition to
current and
prospective clients.
Despite nearly all other channel participants aligning, Express
Scripts notably
remains independent. Many analysts had speculated that if
Walgreens chose to
partner with a PBM, it would be Express Scripts, particularly
given the
distribution agreement between Express Scripts and wholesaler
AmerisourceBergen.
Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen agreed last week to accelerate
the exercise of
warrants, giving Walgreens a more than 20% ownership stake in
AmerisourceBergen
and the right to elect two members of its board of directors.
Fitch remains unclear at this time how Express Scripts'
independent strategy
will affect its longer-term market positioning, or if the firm
will stay on its
charted course. At minimum, the Express strategy seems contrary
to that of the
rest of the industry, albeit trends are nascent and the effects
of consolidation
are still shaking out.
