(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on PLDT
Inc.'s (PLDT) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LC
IDR) to
Negative from Stable. The LC IDR has been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The agency has
simultaneously affirmed the Philippine telco's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
(FC IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at
'BBB', as well as
its National Rating at 'AAA(phl)'. The Outlook on the FC IDR and
National
Long-Term Rating is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Divestment to Drive Ratings: Sale of PLDT's remaining 25% stake
in Beacon
Electric Asset Holding (Beacon) may assist in deleveraging.
Management expects
to complete the sale in 1H17 and to raise more than the PHP26bn
proceeds from
divestment of Beacon shares in May 2016. Fitch views PLDT's
intention to use
the proceeds to deleverage as a credit positive. Beacon is a
special-purpose
vehicle that holds shares of PLDT and Metro Pacific Investments
Corporation in
Manila Electric Company.
EBITDA to Decline: Fitch forecasts operating EBITDA to weaken
to about
PHP64bn-65bn in 2016-2017 (2015: PHP76.6bn) because of the
structural shift to
lower-margin data services, and cost increases needed to expand
its revenue
share. PLDT's aggressive promotional campaigns and handset
subsidies to drive
data usage levels in the long term, are likely to weigh on
EBITDA. Our forecasts
assume revenue growth in the low single-digits.
Heavy Investments: PLDT's expansion in long-term evolution (LTE)
network and
fibre infrastructure could push its capex/revenue ratio to
27%-28% in 2016 and
2017 (2015: 25.4%). Management raised the capex budget for 2016
by another
PHP5bn to PHP48bn (2015: PHP43.5bn) to deploy network using
frequencies acquired
from San Miguel Corporation (SMC). Under a three-year network
deployment plan,
PLDT aims to accelerate LTE expansion to cover 95% of the
country's cities and
municipalities by 2018.
Higher Business Risk: We have reduced our FFO-adjusted net
leverage guideline
for negative rating action to 2.5x from 3.0x to reflect that
PLDT's business
risk has risen over the last few years. A structural change in
revenue mix and
competition have resulted in significant declines in both EBITDA
and EBITDA
margin. Our rating case forecasts for 2016-2018 operating EBITDA
margin of
36%-38% compared with 45%-47% in 2012 and 2013; negative FCF
margin of 4%-7%
versus positive 4%-5%; and operating EBITDA of PHP64bn-65bn
compared with
PHP76bn-77bn.
M&A Risk to Ease: Fitch believes PLDT is unlikely to undertake
any major
debt-funded acquisitions. It is now pursuing a more focused
strategy to expand
into mobile payment and financial technology platforms, and is
scaling down its
media ambitions to concentrate on the sports and news genres.
Meanwhile, FCF is
likely to be negative in 2016 and 2017 as cash flow from
operation falls short
of high capex and dividend commitments. This is despite
management's deliberate
cutback in dividend payout to 60% of core income from 75%
previously.
Leading Market Position: PLDT's ratings also reflect its leading
position in the
Philippines with 57% revenue market share in mobile and
broadband, and a 70%
subscriber market share in fixed-line. PLDT competes against
second-largest
telecom operator, Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe; BBB-/Stable), and
benefits from its
fully integrated fixed and mobile services, which enables
convergence. In
addition, Fitch believes the joint acquisition of SMC's telecom
assets by PLDT
and Globe will remove new competition in the sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PLDT include:
- Revenue to grow by low single-digit percentages in 2016-2018
- Operating EBITDA margin of narrow to around 36%-38% in
2016-2018
- Capex/revenue ratio of 27%-28% in 2016-2017, and 25% in 2018
- No major debt-funded merger and acquisition plans
- Dividend payout ratio of 60% of core profit
- Deferred payment schedule as set out in the sale and purchase
agreement for
PLDT's acquisition of equity interest in SMC's telecom
businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (LC IDR) could be lowered
if the company
does not have available funds to pare down debt, such that
FFO-adjusted net
leverage stays above 2.5x on a sustained basis;
- A negative rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling
will result in a
corresponding action on PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
(FC IDR).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- PLDT's FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained
basis may lead
to the Outlook on the LC IDR being revised to Stable.
- PLDT's FC IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive rating
action on the
Philippines' Country Ceiling. PLDT's FC IDR is currently at the
same level as
the Country Ceiling.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: PLDT's liquidity is supported by its strong
access to
capital markets and banks, and undrawn committed bank facilities
of USD100m.
Fitch expects PLDT to partially refinance its short-term
maturities of PHP29.3bn
as of end-June 2016 with peso borrowings. PLDT had unrestricted
cash balance of
PHP23.4bn. PLDT's 25% stake in Beacon provides a potential
source of liquidity,
while its 20% equity interest in a business process outsourcing
company is a
non-core asset the company will seeks to monetise in the longer
term. Its debt
maturity profile is well spread, with two-thirds of its
PHP129.2bn debt falling
due after 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PLDT Inc.
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
