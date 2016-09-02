(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Orient Asset
Management Corporation's (COAM) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
COAM's ratings are credit-linked and one notch below those of
the Chinese
sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting the company's state ownership
and strong
control by the authorities. COAM's strategic ties with the state
mean there is a
strong likelihood the company would receive extraordinary
support from the
sovereign, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: COAM is registered as a wholly
state-owned
institution under China's company law. It also needs to comply
with guidelines
and measures established by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and
the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC). The MoF has 100% ownership of
COAM, but plans to
introduce strategic investors and a stock-market listing. MoF
applied the same
strategy to its other two asset management companies, China
Huarong Asset
Management Co., Ltd. (A/Stable) and China Cinda Asset Management
Co., Ltd.
(A/Stable). Fitch expects the MoF will maintain a controlling
stake in COAM
after the shareholding reform.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: COAM is one of China's
big-four asset
management companies, which aim to mitigate financial risks,
preserve
state-owned assets and promote the reform and development of
China's financial
system. Fitch expects COAM's strategic importance to remain
strong due to a
slowdown in China's economy, which may negatively affect the
credit profile of
Chinese entities and increase market demand for the transfer and
disposal of
distressed assets due to macroeconomic adjustments and
industrial restructuring
and upgrading.
Control Attributes Stronger: COAM's senior management is
scrutinised and
approved by the CBRC, which also has significant influence over
the entity's
operations through industry and business-activity supervision.
COAM says its
senior management regularly reports its operational and
financial conditions to
the MoF and CBRC to effectively communicate with shareholder and
regulators.
Integration Attributes Mid-Range: COAM has a small balance sheet
compared with
China's budget. Its financial liability at end-2015 accounted
for less than 1%
of China's GDP. COAM does not have any explicit state guarantees
on its
liabilities; however, Fitch believes state extraordinary support
is highly
probable considering the importance of financial market
stability to the
reputation of China's authorities.
Real-Estate Exposure Risks: COAM has high NPA portfolio
concentration risk, with
51.7% of distressed loans and accounts receivable concentrated
in real-estate at
end-2015. This makes the entity vulnerable to a China's property
downturn,
although its high average loan/value ratio of 40% partially
mitigates such
risks.
Rapid Expansion Spurs Risk: The acquisition of Bank of Dalian
gives COAM a
valuable banking license, but also renders it susceptible to
Bank of Dalian's
poor loan portfolio. Bank of Dalian recorded an NPL ratio of
5.6% in 2014,
against the national average of 1.7%. However, the NPL ratio
declined to 3.89%
in 2015, against the national average of 1.8%. Fitch also
expects that the
acquisition weakened COAM's capitalisation, due to the CNY450m
of generated
goodwill.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive or negative rating action could result from similar
action on the
sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being
aligned with
the sovereign.
Any significant dilution of COAM's core activities in the
acquisition and
management of NPAs could lead to wider notching. A widening of
the notching down
from the sovereign's rating could result if there are
significant changes to
COAM's strategic importance to the state, if the state loses its
controlling
stake in the entity or if the entity is no longer classified as
a dependent
state entity.
The below notes are rated at the same level as COAM's IDR
because the keepwell
deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer
the ultimate
responsibility of payment to COAM.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
COAM
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Charming Light Investments Ltd.
USD4bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
USD1.1bn of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'A'
USD400m of 5% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A'
Century Master Investment Co. Ltd
USD600m 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
Starway Assets Enterprises Inc.
USD2.5bn 4.1% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
