(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Orient Asset Management Corporation's (COAM) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. COAM's ratings are credit-linked and one notch below those of the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting the company's state ownership and strong control by the authorities. COAM's strategic ties with the state mean there is a strong likelihood the company would receive extraordinary support from the sovereign, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: COAM is registered as a wholly state-owned institution under China's company law. It also needs to comply with guidelines and measures established by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). The MoF has 100% ownership of COAM, but plans to introduce strategic investors and a stock-market listing. MoF applied the same strategy to its other two asset management companies, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (A/Stable) and China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (A/Stable). Fitch expects the MoF will maintain a controlling stake in COAM after the shareholding reform. Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: COAM is one of China's big-four asset management companies, which aim to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned assets and promote the reform and development of China's financial system. Fitch expects COAM's strategic importance to remain strong due to a slowdown in China's economy, which may negatively affect the credit profile of Chinese entities and increase market demand for the transfer and disposal of distressed assets due to macroeconomic adjustments and industrial restructuring and upgrading. Control Attributes Stronger: COAM's senior management is scrutinised and approved by the CBRC, which also has significant influence over the entity's operations through industry and business-activity supervision. COAM says its senior management regularly reports its operational and financial conditions to the MoF and CBRC to effectively communicate with shareholder and regulators. Integration Attributes Mid-Range: COAM has a small balance sheet compared with China's budget. Its financial liability at end-2015 accounted for less than 1% of China's GDP. COAM does not have any explicit state guarantees on its liabilities; however, Fitch believes state extraordinary support is highly probable considering the importance of financial market stability to the reputation of China's authorities. Real-Estate Exposure Risks: COAM has high NPA portfolio concentration risk, with 51.7% of distressed loans and accounts receivable concentrated in real-estate at end-2015. This makes the entity vulnerable to a China's property downturn, although its high average loan/value ratio of 40% partially mitigates such risks. Rapid Expansion Spurs Risk: The acquisition of Bank of Dalian gives COAM a valuable banking license, but also renders it susceptible to Bank of Dalian's poor loan portfolio. Bank of Dalian recorded an NPL ratio of 5.6% in 2014, against the national average of 1.7%. However, the NPL ratio declined to 3.89% in 2015, against the national average of 1.8%. Fitch also expects that the acquisition weakened COAM's capitalisation, due to the CNY450m of generated goodwill. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive or negative rating action could result from similar action on the sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being aligned with the sovereign. Any significant dilution of COAM's core activities in the acquisition and management of NPAs could lead to wider notching. A widening of the notching down from the sovereign's rating could result if there are significant changes to COAM's strategic importance to the state, if the state loses its controlling stake in the entity or if the entity is no longer classified as a dependent state entity. The below notes are rated at the same level as COAM's IDR because the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to COAM. The full list of rating actions is as follows: COAM Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Charming Light Investments Ltd. USD4bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A' USD1.1bn of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A' USD400m of 5% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A' Century Master Investment Co. Ltd USD600m 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A' Starway Assets Enterprises Inc. USD2.5bn 4.1% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 