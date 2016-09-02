(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 02 (Fitch) Evolving regulations will continue
to pose a major
risk to the credit profiles of modern Indonesian retailers in
the next two to
three years, according to Fitch Ratings. The rapid growth of
the modern retail
format in the recent years - minimarket supermarkets, and
hypermarkets - has
prompted the government to introduce new regulatory frameworks.
One such example is an October 2012 Minister of Trade regulation
that requires
operators with more than 150 stores to franchise at least 40% of
its stores
within five years, a policy aimed at limiting monopolistic
practices among
modern retailers. We are not aware of any plan by the
authorities to impose
monetary penalty on retailers that fail to comply, though we
believe this
regulation will add uncertainty to Indonesia's operating
environment as the 2017
deadline for compliance draws near. We believe complying is
challenging because
success also hinges on factors that are beyond a retailer's
control - such as
availability of potential franchisees, suitable location and
capital.
Nonetheless, this rule has not slowed the expansion of modern
retailers, which
has expanded to account for 16% of total retail market in 2015,
from 14% in
2012.
Fitch believes Indonesian modern retailers are also susceptible
to changes in
regulations governing industries related to fast-moving consumer
goods, food and
beverages and tobacco.
A case in point was the Minister of Trade's decision in April
2015 to ban the
sale of alcoholic drink in mini markets. While this had little
impact on
mini-market operators, such as that of PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya
Tbk (Alfamart,
AA-(idn)/Stable) due to the small contribution of sales from
alcoholic drinks,
the ban had a major impact on convenience-store operators, such
as PT Modern
International Tbk (MDRN, not rated), for whom alcoholic-drink
sales had
accounted for 15% of sales. This led to sharp drop in MDRN's
2Q15
same-store-sales growth that, ultimately, forced its 20 stores
in Jakarta to
close within a year of the rule.
More recently, there had been some talk in early 2016 of a
higher excise tax on
plastic bottles and packaging. We believe this regulation, if
implemented, would
affect the sales of plastic bottled drinks - which in general
contribute to more
than 5% of modern retailers' sales.
