(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Philippines-based Globe
Telecom, Inc's (Globe) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed its senior
unsecured
rating at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(phl)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lower Rating Headroom: Globe's FFO-adjusted net leverage is
likely to increase
to around 2.7x-3.1x in 2016-2018 (2015: 1.9x), due to higher
capex and slower
EBITDA growth as competition intensifies. The company recently
completed a
consent solicitation exercise to amend the trust indenture of
its Philippine
peso retail bonds, increasing the maximum consolidated
debt/equity covenant
ratio to 2.5x from the current 2.0x (1H16: 1.4x). The ensuing
financial
flexibility will enable Globe to raise more debt to fund capex.
High Capex: Fitch expects Globe's aggressive expansion into the
long-term
evolution (LTE) network to keep its capex/revenue ratio elevated
at 27%-28% in
2016-2018 (2015: 26.8%). Globe and PLDT Inc. (PLDT, BBB/Stable)
entered into
separate co-use agreements in May 2016 with San Miguel
Corporation's (SMC)
telecom businesses, covering the frequencies gained from their
joint-acquisition
of SMC's telecom assets.
Management is maintaining its USD750m capex budget for 2016 and
aims to expand
its broadband infrastructure and internet access coverage to at
least 90% of
Philippines' municipalities and cities within the next three
years.
Intensifying Competition: We believe domestic competition will
further intensify
in the next year due to PLDT's aggressive strategy to acquire
market share.
Fitch forecasts revenue growth of mid-single-digit percentages
in 2016-2018
(2015: 16.2%), which is higher than our forecast of flat-to
low-single-digit
growth for PLDT. We believe Globe's higher average revenue per
user post-paid
subscribers should translate into stronger data monetisation and
market share
gains.
Margin Dilution: Globe's operating EBITDA margin is likely to
decline by
100bp-150bp annually due to competitive pressure and the ongoing
structural
shift to lower-margin data services. Data services contributed
50% of its total
revenue in 1H16, compared with PLDT's 39%. Management expects
operating EBITDA
to be around 40% in 2016.
FCF Deficit: Globe's FCF is likely to stay negative in
2016-2018, as cash flow
from operation of around PHP36bn-37bn may not be sufficient to
fully cover capex
and dividends. We have assumed a 77% dividend payout on prior
year's core net
income (1H16: 77%), in line with the company's stated policy of
75%-90%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue to grow by mid-single-digits in 2016-2018
- operating EBITDA margin of around 37%-39% in 2016-2018(2015:
40.5%)
- annual capex of USD750m in 2016, rising to USD800m in 2017 and
2018
- dividend payment of 77% of prior year's core net income
- deferred payment schedule as set out in Globe's sale and
purchase agreement of
equity interest in the SMC deal; 50% in May 2016 and the
remaining 50% to be
paid in two equal tranches in December 2016 and May 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include debt-funded acquisitions or a
sharp deterioration
in the company's operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net
leverage rising
above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
Positive: Although not probable in the next year or two due to
high leverage,
future developments that may lead to positive rating action
include an easing
competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage
declining to below
2.0x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Refinancing to Support Liquidity: Fitch expects Globe to
partially refinance its
short-term maturities of PHP20.1bn as at end-June 2016 due to
its unrestricted
cash balance of PHP9.5bn. However, liquidity is supported by its
access to local
banks and the retail bond market given its solid financial and
market position.
Globe's total debt of PHP88.1bn is mostly denominated in
Philippine pesos, with
16% being US dollar denominated. Dollar-linked revenues provide
a natural hedge
for Globe, contributing 12% of total gross service revenues
(1H15: 13%).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
