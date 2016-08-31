(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's
(Golden Eagle;
BB-/Negative) efforts to diversify its revenues are starting to
bear fruit, but
the company's ratings remain constrained by its leverage, says
Fitch Ratings.
Golden Eagle has in the past three years started to expand its
service offerings
beyond the traditional department store model. In 1H16, revenue
increased by 6%
despite a 5% decline in gross sales proceeds, as other revenue
sources, such as
rental income, management fees and hotel operations, helped to
offset the
decline in commission income from concessionaire sales.
Golden Eagle's new initiatives and a high proportion of stores
owned have helped
the company to outperform some of its peers and keep EBITDA
relatively stable in
the past three years in a difficult retail environment. However,
FFO has
declined as a result of higher interest expenses. In addition,
the company has
only recently obtained permits to re-start property sales for
the Riverside
Project, which came with the acquisition of Global Era Group.
This means that
cash proceeds from property sales for 2016 may be lower than
Fitch's
expectations.
Golden Eagle's ratings remained constrained by its leverage. Net
leverage
adjusted for lease, payables and customer deposits rose sharply
to 5.7x at the
end of 2015 from 3.3x at end-2014, following the acquisition of
Global Era
Group. Fitch expects leverage to remain elevated in the next two
years, given
weaker cash generation and ongoing capex requirements.
Sustained negative FCF, further declines in operating revenue
and gross sales
proceeds, payables-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.0x,
and a failure to
generate planned cash flows from property sales may result in
negative rating
action. The Outlook will be revised to Stable from Negative if
the triggers for
taking negative rating action are not breached in the next 12
months.
