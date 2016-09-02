(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian region
of Marche's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F2'. The
issue ratings on Marche's senior unsecured bonds have also been
affirmed at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects Marche's low debt and contingent
liabilities, solid
liquidity amid sound operating performance, including a balanced
heath care
sector, and the administration's proactive management. The
Stable Outlook
factors in our expectation of no major changes to Marche's
credit profile in the
foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Debt, Solid Liquidity
Under Fitch's central scenario Marche's direct debt will remain
at a low 30% of
current revenue in 2016-2018, or about EUR1.2bn. Direct debt
amounted to
EUR1.03bn at end-2015, including outstanding EUR506m bullet
bonds (gross of
EUR320m provisions made for repayment at maturity) and EUR46m
loans owed to the
state.
Marche has 80% its bonds and loans at fixed interest rates and
debt service
requirements absorb less than 3% of operating revenue. Fitch
expects Marche's
liquidity to remain sound in 2016-2018, broadly in line with the
region's
average cash balance of nearly EUR350m in 2015, and covering
debt service by
3.5x.
Solid Budgetary Performance
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Marche is forecast to post a
stable operating
balance of EUR160m (operating margin around 5%) over the medium
term, due to
tight cost control and a solid tax base. This will ensure solid
debt servicing
(around 1.2x operating balance) with a debt payback of 10 years,
approximately
matching the average life of the region's debt.
Despite an investment plan of around EUR800m over 2016-2018,
Fitch expects
Marche to maintain a balanced budget through a prudent
combination of debt and
non-debt resources.
After its 2008 fund balance deficit was overcome in 2013
according to Fitch's
calculation, we expect a small positive free fund balance of
around 5% of
operating revenue over the medium term, offering protection
against unexpected
cash shortfalls, on top of 5% fiscal leeway.
Proactive Management
Management remains committed to preserving the region's stable
operating
performance by maintaining a balanced budget, including on the
health care
sector, which absorbs 80% of the budget. The regional
administration focuses on
enhancing economic development through tax relief and upgrades
of infrastructure
such as roads and new hospitals.
Neutral Institutional Framework
Marche's profile is constrained by Italy's ratings
(BBB+/Stable). This reflects
the cap at the sovereign rating for ordinary statute regions, as
they lack the
financial autonomy that can isolate their finances from the
national government
and make them eligible for a rating higher than the sovereign's.
As with other
Italian regions, Marche benefits from national state aid, such
as transfers and
support in case of unpredictable events such as the recent
earthquake, but
remains subject to making contributions to Italy's consolidation
efforts to
balance the national accounts, with repeated revenue
curtailments.
Modest Economy Recovery
Located at the centre of Italy, Marche is a medium-to-large
region and has an
estimated population of 1.5 million inhabitants and a GDP of
about EUR40bn.
After a slight recovery in 2015, lower than the 0.8% Italian
average, Fitch's
expectations of muted regional GDP growth in 2016 may be
affected by the recent
earthquake impacting part of Marche's territory.
The economy is driven by traditional industry activities (mainly
furniture and
mechanics), while textiles and shoes continue to suffer from
declining exports.
Improved unemployment (9.9% in 2015 versus 10.1% in 2014) and
better-than-average employment rate of 62% in 2015 (57%
nationally) mitigate
potential pressure on the regional tax base as a result of the
recent
earthquake.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Marche's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign rating is
downgraded. A
negative rating action may result if operating performance
deteriorates to
levels such that Marche is unable to cover most of its debt
servicing
requirements. Depletion in the unreserved fund balance back
towards a deficit
close to 10% of the budget could also be negative.
Conversely, given the sovereign cap, a revision of Italy's
Outlook to Positive
could lead to a similar rating action on Marche, provided the
region continues
to perform in line with Fitch's projections.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
The impact on Marche's budget from the earthquake that struck
central Italy last
week is still being evaluated by the region, but Fitch believes
it is likely to
be limited given the small portion of territory involved and
that costs
associated with extraordinary events, such as earthquakes, are
borne by the
national government.
