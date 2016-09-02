(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/BARCELONA, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Region of
Lazio's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F3'. The
affirmation affects the region's senior unsecured debt,
including two bonds
(XS0198341587, and XS0197857856) for an original amount of
EUR300m.
The affirmation reflects Lazio's strengthened operating balance,
which allows
the region to cover its debt servicing requirements. The Stable
Outlook balances
the risk of rising direct debt or an enlarged fund balance
deficit, with
potentially stronger than-expected budgetary performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (weakness): Fitch expects the Region of
Lazio's surplus to
hover above EUR1bn, or 8% of revenue, in line with 2015-2017
projections when
adjusted for about EUR450m of one-time revenue and EUR229m of
one-time spending.
The region doubled its operating balance by increasing the rate
on the personal
income tax (PIT) surcharge for high earners in 2015, limiting
the potential for
further revenue-raising. To maintain its fiscal performance,
Fitch therefore
expects Lazio to control operating spending growth at 1% in
2016-2017, in line
with the increase of resources allocated to its EUR10bn health
care budget.
Despite EUR10bn in loans from the state in 2013-2015 to fund
outstanding and
unfunded commitments, operating payables remain close to
one-third of the
budget, as new liabilities have been brought onto the balance
sheet, slowing the
recovery of reserves. Lazio's free fund deficit as computed by
Fitch, net of
perenti (long-standing, unused commitments for investments),
stood at 10% of
revenue in 2015 (2013: 32%), and Fitch expects minor
improvements over the
medium term.
Debt (weakness): Fitch expects financial debt to remain high at
EUR21bn, nearly
1.5x operating revenue in 2016/17. However, weak debt
sustainability, as
measured by a debt-to-current balance ratio of around 40 years,
is offset by a
low (10%) proportion of market debt on the region's balance
sheet. Lazio's
EUR15bn of 30-year maturity, state-subsidised and mostly
fixed-rate loans
contribute to the debt's extended average life of about 17
years, stabilising
debt servicing requirements at 8% of revenue.
Management (neutral): Lazio has been at the forefront of an
Italian regional
revision of the accounting system, prompting the administration
to budget for a
balanced budget in 2016-2017. By stripping out pro forma
components from
receivables and payables, as well as borrowing to pay off
longstanding
commercial liabilities, the region has shrunk the average
settlement days from
invoices to around 60 from an average of 250 days over the past
two decades.
Economy (strength): Lazio's GDP grew around 1% in 2015,
according to Fitch's
estimates, with rising exports in pharmaceuticals and car
manufacturing.
National tax allowances for permanent hires helped shrink the
unemployment rate
to 11.5% in 1Q16 from nearly 13% in 2015, while employment
peaked at 2.35
million, the highest in a decade. Fitch expects Lazio's economy
to expand
0.5%-1% in 2016, supporting revenue growth towards EUR15bn over
the medium term,
from EUR13.5bn in 2013 and 2014.
Institutional framework (neutral): Fitch assesses Italian
inter-governmental
relations as "Neutral" to Lazio's ratings. Weak enforcement of
prudential
regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balances can lead to
off-balance sheet
liabilities, such as Lazio's fund balance deficit, as well as
healthcare
deficits in previous years. However, legislation prioritises the
repayment of
financial over commercial liabilities in case of liquidity
stress. Furthermore,
the national government usually intervenes with corrective
budgetary measures
when a subnational finds itself unable to deliver basic
services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A fall in the operating margin or unexpected widening of the
fund balance
deficit could result in a downgrade.
Sustained economic recovery buoying revenue growth, with the
operating margin
exceeding 10% and debt liabilities on a downward trend towards
1x the region's
budget, could lead to a positive rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The impact on Region of Lazio's budget from the earthquake that
struck central
Italy last week is still being evaluated by the region but Fitch
believes it is
likely to be limited given the small portion of territory
involved and that
costs associated to extraordinary events, such as the
earthquakes, are usually
borne by the national government and EU funds.
