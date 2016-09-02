(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sicily's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' with
Stable Outlooks, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'.
The region's
senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects recovering fiscal performance, ongoing
budgetary
discipline, as well as limited budgetary flexibility. The Stable
Outlook
reflects our expectation of no major changes to the region's
credit
fundamentals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recovering Fiscal Performance
Fitch expects Sicily to progressively improve its operating
margin towards 3%
(or EUR400m) over the medium term, from 2% in 2015 (or EUR300m)
and a balanced
budget in 2013-2014. The region aims to keep operating spending
below EUR14bn
over the medium term (as agreed with the central government)
despite a rigid
cost structure dominated by health care expenses, interest
payments and wages
(80% of total).
Modest Debt Levels
The region's EUR8.2bn stock of loans and bonds at end-2015, when
not including
the EUR1.8bn loans granted by the central government to pay down
payables,
represent less than 55% of current revenue, leaving debt
servicing requirements
stable at 4% of revenue over the medium term. Fitch expects the
operating
balance to fully cover interest payments but only two-thirds of
debt servicing
when principal is added, although Italy's preferential payments
mechanism should
ensure timely financial debt servicing.
Stable Economy Ahead
Sicily's economy suffered national and regional austerity, with
a modest 0.3%
growth in 2015 (now at 61% of the EU-28 average). Fitch expects
the local
economy to start reversing the downward trend in 2016, due to
capital spending
sustained by EU transfers of EUR4.5bn in 2015-2020, and also due
to the national
government imposing less strict limitations on investment.
However, without taking into account the shadow economy, the
modest 0.5% GDP
growth expected in 2016 is unlikely to help reduce unemployment
from the current
22% (vs. national average of 12%) and sustain the 40% employment
rate (57%),
offering limited contribution to the growth of tax proceeds.
Neutral Institutional Framework
Despite its autonomous status, Sicily remains subject to
contributions to
Italy's efforts to balance the country's national accounts. On
the other hand,
constraints from the national government underpin regional
efforts to cut
spending, especially for the agreed recovery plan for the health
care sector.
Moreover, state loans will represent 75% of Sicily's debt stock
at end-2016,
underpinning substantial support from the national government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to strengthen the operating balance towards 3% of
revenue to largely
cover debt-servicing requirements, and/or unexpected growth of
debt towards 75%
of revenue could lead to a downgrade, especially amid a sluggish
economy.
Conversely, positive rating action is contingent on the
operating margin
strengthening towards 10%, and Sicily achieving an overall
balanced budget and
current surplus matching principal repayment over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan]
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
