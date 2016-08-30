(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to The
Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) benchmark issuance of Euro
senior notes due
2036. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Coca-Cola had
approximately $48 billion of
debt as of July 1, 2016. A complete list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured obligations. Coca-Cola will use the net
proceeds for general
corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital
expenditures,
acquisitions of or investments in businesses or assets,
redemption and repayment
of short-term or long-term borrowings and common stock
purchases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Persistently Elevated Leverage
The Negative Outlook reflects Coca-Cola's elevated leverage (on
both a gross and
supplemental net leverage basis) which is high for the current
ratings. To
stabilize the Outlook, Fitch would need to see progress related
to refranchising
and evidence that Coca-Cola will adhere to a more balanced
capital allocation
strategy for share repurchases, dividends and debt reduction.
The Outlook
stabilization would be contingent upon demonstration of a public
commitment
toward a deleveraging policy including: clear visibility and
traction on gross
leverage declining below 3x and supplemental net leverage below
2x as the
company transitions to a franchising model, produces at least 3%
organic
top-line growth and sees EBITDA improvement through targeted
productivity
initiatives.
Long-Term Business Model Strengthened
Fitch believes Coca-Cola's long-term business model will
strengthen as a result
of accelerated refranchising plans. While refranchising will
cause some
near-term EBITDA dilution, the company will receive upfront cash
proceeds that
will be used for debt reduction and an annuity stream related to
bottling assets
to offset this decline. Moreover, over time, the refranchising
will
substantially reduce SG&A costs, increase gross margins to the
upper 60% range,
lead to operating margins that improve to the mid-30% range from
approximately
24%, and significantly reduce capex intensity. Consequently,
upon completion of
refranchising in 2017, Coca-Cola's underlying cash flows are
expected to be more
stable, providing greater support to its longer-term credit
profile.
Coca-Cola's $3 billion productivity program to be completed by
2019 also
provides additional benefits to operating profit and cash
generation. While
Coca-Cola is using a portion of these savings to support brand
strength by
increasing media and R&D spending, cost reductions should help
drive future
growth in operating profit. Thus, Fitch views Coca-Cola's
long-term
mid-single-digit revenue and high-single-digit profit before tax
financial
targets as achievable.
More Balanced Capital Allocation Expected
Coca-Cola generates substantial overseas cash flows due to its
position as the
world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company and has been
reluctant to
repatriate foreign earnings given the tax consequences.
Accordingly, foreign
cash balances have grown along with debt including larger
commercial paper (CP)
balances to fund domestic cash requirements for the dividend,
U.S. capital
investment, share repurchase program and strategic M&A
activities.
Coca-Cola is in the process of implementing a more appropriate
longer-term
capital allocation policy to improve the alignment of domestic
cash generation
versus domestic cash requirements that should benefit its
longer-term financial
structure. These steps include: a reduced reliance on CP usage
to below $15
billion, a more balanced long-term share repurchase policy
including reductions
for material M&A activity, a more conservative pace of dividend
growth, and
using a portion of refranchising proceeds for debt reduction.
CP balances have declined to $13.9 billion at the end of the
second quarter 2016
(2Q16) from a peak of approximately $19 billion as Coca-Cola has
committed to
reduce its reliance on this funding source. CP as a percent of
total debt is
approximately 29%, which compares to peak usage of approximately
50% of total
debt. Fitch expects Coca-Cola will maintain CP balances below
$15 billion over
the long term compared to a past soft cap of $20 billion.
Supplemental Net Leverage Expected to Decline
For U.S. issuers, Fitch currently excludes foreign cash balances
from its
definition of readily available cash used to calculate net
leverage metrics.
Fitch recognizes that these cash balances are an asset that may
be accessed and
used to reduce debt in the event it is necessary. Therefore, for
certain issuers
with significant levels of foreign cash positions, like
Coca-Cola, supplemental
adjusted net leverage ratios are used when gauging the level of
tolerance/cushion within the assigned ratings. Foreign cash
balances are reduced
by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a further adjustment
capturing
expectations for additional foreign cash balances that could be
used for
shareholder-friendly actions. In its calculations, Fitch
haircuts after-tax
foreign cash balances by 25% to accommodate for share buybacks.
Fitch expects long-term gross debt, including CP, to decline
during the next
several years with a more balanced capital allocation policy.
Supplemental
adjusted EBITDA net leverage for Coca-Cola at the end of 2Q16
was approximately
2.75x compared to 2.3x at the end of 2014. Over the longer term,
Fitch expects
supplemental net leverage will decrease to around 2x in
2018/2019 due to debt
reduction and EBITDA growth.
Strong Global Brands
As the world's largest global beverage company, Coca-Cola's
ratings are
supported by its strong market shares, extensive geographic
diversity, strong
distribution platform and valuable brand equity. Coca-Cola has
more than 20 $1
billion-plus brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute
Maid, Fanta Orange, Schweppes and Dasani. The strong brands,
geographic reach,
market position and diversification afford considerable support
to Coca-Cola's
business profile which has led to stable, sustainable cash
flows.
Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in
Coca-Cola's beverage
portfolio, constituting in excess of 70% of the mix, the ratings
consider the
multiyear declines in CSD volumes in the U.S., continued concern
over artificial
sweeteners affecting diet CSD demand in North America, risks
associated with
excise tax increases and slowing growth in other developing
countries. Fitch
believes this risk is mitigated in part by Coca-Cola's market
strength in
developing and emerging geographies with greater long-term
growth
characteristics driven by low per-capita CSD consumption
characteristics,
urbanization, population growth, and an expanding middle class
that should
provide an important longer-term offset.
Coca-Cola, along with the rest of the beverage industry, has
also modified their
price/mix strategy, primarily in developed markets, to focus on
both smaller
pack size and premium/alternative packaging to drive a higher
price per unit
versus its past volume focus. Consumers are increasingly seeking
premium and
smaller-sized offerings as evidenced by the low-double-digit
growth rates within
this packaging combination mix.
Underlying Growth Should Improve
Fitch expects underlying revenue growth in 2016 of approximately
3% with volume
growth of 1%, price/mix growth of 2% and foreign currency
headwinds of 3%. Fitch
expects underlying operating income growth will increase in 2016
by almost 7%
driven by productivity benefits and organic growth. Coca-Cola's
productivity
savings program offers additional financial flexibility over the
next several
years to cover incremental investments and costs that will be
used in part for
increased media investments and brand support development.
Coca-Cola has already
redirected $600 million in previous productivity savings toward
increased media
spending and expects to increase spending by up to $200
million-$400 million
more during the next two years.
CCR Ratings:
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between obligations
issued by Coca-Cola
Company and Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR), since
default risk is very
low at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are
structurally superior to
the notes issued by Coca-Cola.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for Coca-Cola
include:
--Underlying revenue growth of approximately 3% with volume
growth approximately
1%, price/mix growth of approximately 2% and foreign currency
pressure of 3% in
2016;
--Underlying operating income growth is estimated to increase by
almost 7%;
--Coca-Cola generates approximately $10 billion of cash flow
from operations
(CFFO) with more than 50% of Coca-Cola's CFFO available for
domestic use. Free
cash flow (FCF) in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion in
2016;
--Total debt increases, as borrowings to fund domestic cash
requirements are
expected to moderate;
--Net share repurchases of less than $2.25 billion;
--Capital spending of $2.5 billion;
--Gross leverage of 3.7x and net supplemental leverage of 2.7x.
Over the forecast period through 2019 and once refranchising is
complete,
assumptions include:
--Gross margin increasing to the high 60% range;
--Operating margins increasing to the mid-30% range;
--2015 Gross debt levels of $44.2 billion declining over
forecast period through
proceeds from asset sales combined with a more balanced capital
allocation
policy;
--Gross leverage of 3x and net supplemental leverage reducing to
less than 2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A public commitment toward a deleveraging policy over the next
12 months. This
commitment would be reflective of achieving a more balanced
capital allocation
policy with a pullback in share repurchases and a commitment to
reduce gross
debt levels.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A lack of deleveraging such that gross leverage is sustained
above 3x and
supplemental adjusted EBITDA net leverage is sustained above 2x
over the long
term;
--A lack of public commitment to debt reduction;
--A lack of execution with refranchising plans;
--Productivity program does not fully deliver expected cost
benefits;
--A more aggressive financial strategy related to dividend, M&A
and share
repurchases.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Cash Generation, Sizeable Offshore Cash Position
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to generate
considerable CFFO
and FCF. For the LTM period, Coca-Cola generated $9.2 billion
and $841 million
(adjusting for dividend payment) of CFFO and FCF, respectively.
As of July 1,
2016, Coca-Cola's approximate $32 billion liquidity position
consisted of $24.1
billion of cash, short-term investments and marketable
securities, and $8.3
billion of availability under its committed credit lines and
revolving credit
facility with rolling maturities through 2019. Coca-Cola's
long-term debt
maturing in the next 12 months is substantial, totalling $4.9
billion.
Coca-Cola maintains a sizeable offshore cash position as a
result of the
company's substantial international cash generation. Of the
$24.1 billion in
cash, short-term investments and marketable securities, the
majority was held by
foreign subsidiaries. Foreign cash balances increased during
1Q16, when
Coca-Cola received $2.4 billion for its ownership interest in
Keurig Green
Mountain, Inc. following its acquisition by JAB Holding Company.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola and its subsidiary as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 24, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense and restructuring as reported in
financials.
--Supplemental adjusted net leverage ratio is determined by
reducing foreign
cash balances by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a
further 25% adjustment
capturing expectations for additional foreign cash balances that
could be used
for shareholder-friendly actions.
--Bottler dividends ($367 million in 2015) added back to EBITDA.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.