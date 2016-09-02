(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Andorra's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Short- Term IDR at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at
'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Andorra's 'BBB' IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:
Andorra is a small, wealthy and politically stable economy. Its
ratings balance
the principality's wealth, strong public finances and a flexible
labour market
against poor frequency and quality of data and risks associated
with a large
banking sector and heavy reliance on the performance of the
banking and tourism
sectors.
Andorra's bank resolution authority (AREB) successfully
concluded the sale of
the bridge bank 'Vall Banc' to JC Flowers, an American
investment company, in
July 2016. The bridge bank had been set up by AREB to receive
customer accounts
and assets that had proven legitimacy, with the intention of
winding down the
now defunct Andorran bank, BPA.
Vall Banc has since resumed normal business operations in euros
and will service
transactions in USD shortly. The bank is also fully compliant
with its
regulatory requirements, holding a liquidity ratio of 140% and
capital adequacy
ratio of 26% in mid-July. Deposit flight following its opening
was limited to
around EUR1m a day initially, and has since been offset by cash
inflows.
The authorities are continuing to analyse customer accounts at
the now defunct
'bad bank' BPA, with 93% of clients and 70% of funds and credits
of cleared
accounts already transferred to Vall Banc. In April 2016, AREB
applied a bail-in
affecting holders of hybrid instruments with EUR64m of preferred
shares used to
absorb losses at BPA. Subordinated issues were unaffected, but
most of the major
shareholders, senior managers and related parties of major
shareholders have
been included in the bail-in exercise.
Following the bail-in exercise for BPA, AREB subscribed to
EUR60,000 in capital,
becoming the sole shareholder of BPA, and leaving BPA with a
negative net worth
of EUR32m, which should be offset by the recovery value of BPA's
assets. The BPA
crisis was triggered when US government agency FinCEN identified
BPA for alleged
money-laundering activities in March 2015, leading to the
Andorran authorities
intervening swiftly to resolve the bank. In February 2016 FinCEN
announced it
would not be taking further action relating to BPA's case, which
Fitch
interprets to mean no financial penalties will be levied by the
US agency.
The BPA crisis has had a limited impact on the viability of the
three largest
Andorran banks. Total deposits and assets under management
contracted slightly
immediately after the crisis but have both grown by 2.9% yoy in
2015 (including
transfer of accounts and funds from BPA and Vall Banc). Andorran
banks have
begun the first of eight annual payments (1% of total deposits)
to contribute to
the resolution fund. Banks are additionally required to
ring-fence 1% of
deposits in highly liquid assets to contribute towards Andorra's
deposit
protection scheme.
The general government budget balance has improved in recent
years following the
government's comprehensive tax reforms in 2011-2015. The general
government
surpluses (1.8% of GDP in 2015) are driven by large social
security surpluses,
with significant dividend revenue from state-owned utility
monopolies
contributing to the narrowing of the central government deficit.
Poorer
macroeconomic performance for 2015 resulted in lower-than-
expected indirect tax
collection, but was offset by better-than-expected collection
from a new income
tax and an increase in SOE dividend revenues to EUR23.5m in 2015
(0.9% of GDP)
from EUR10.2m in 2014.
We forecast public debt/GDP at end-2016 to be moderate at 40.8%
and consistent
with the 'BBB' median. Liquid assets amounting to 45.5% of GDP
at end-2015 and
accruing to the social security and pension reserves mitigate
public finance
sustainability risks, but are ring-fenced from financing the
central government
deficit. Fitch forecasts public debt/GDP to peak in 2016, before
falling
slightly to 39.6% in 2018.
Contingent liabilities for the government are significant due to
the size of the
banking sector relative to the economy (total banking assets
were about 7x GDP
in 2015), and are concentrated in three domestic banks and two
foreign-owned
banks. The average Viability Rating of the Fitch-rated Andorran
banks is 'bbb',
with the lack of a credible lender-of-last-resort increasing
banking sector
risks.
In the event of a systemic banking crisis, Fitch would expect
significant
banking sector contingent liabilities to materialise on the
sovereign's balance
sheet. The economy could also be dragged into recession in such
a scenario. The
government also faces an outstanding lawsuit brought by BPA's
former owners.
Possible financial damages could amount up to EUR360m (14.2% of
GDP) if the
government loses the case and could add to the government's
debt/GDP.
The impact of the BPA crisis resulted in real GDP growth slowing
to 0.8% in 2015
(2014: 2.3%). The slowdown was most pronounced in the industrial
sector
(-10.5%), agriculture (-4.9%) and financial services (-3.5%),
following an
average growth rate of financial services of 10% yoy in 2012-14.
In contrast,
real estate and tourism were the main drivers of growth in 2015.
Fitch expects a
broad-based recovery for 2016, with real GDP growth accelerating
to 1.3%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Andorra a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macroeconomic factors: -1 notch, to reflect weak policy
coherence stemming
from Andorra's euro-ised economy and lack of a
lender-of-last-resort in the
context of a large banking sector. Low frequency and poorer
quality of
macroeconomic data relative to peers also weigh on the macro
factors.
- Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect the large banking
system and bank
regulatory framework that is weaker than the EU and rated peers,
which expose
the economy to risks of a bank crisis, skewing the distribution
of risks to the
downside.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT IDR. Fitch's QO
is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the
SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may individually or collectively lead to a
negative rating
action are:
-Worsening creditworthiness of the three large Andorran banks,
increasing the
risk of contingent liabilities crystallising on the sovereign's
balance sheet or
a large adverse impact on the real economy.
-A sharp deterioration in economic growth, particularly if it
leads to an
increase in government debt/GDP.
The main factors that may individual or collectively lead to a
positive rating
action are:
-Successful economic diversification of the economy away from
reliance on
tourism and financial services, which would provide the economy
with greater
buffers against shocks to these industries.
-Increased foreign ownership of the Andorran banks would
diversify the sources
of support capital available to the banks, reducing the risk of
banking
contingent liabilities materialising on the sovereign balance
sheet.
-Improvement to data reporting in terms of frequency and
availability, showing a
stronger position than is currently assumed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch has not included the potential cost of financial damages
from the lawsuit
brought by BPA's former owners against the government in the
general
government's debt/GDP forecasts.
Summary of Data Adjustments
For Andorra, a number of data series including the balance of
payments (BoP) and
international investment position (IIP) that normally feed into
our credit
analysis were not available. We have hence made the following
assumptions:
-Current account balance + foreign direct investment: assumed to
be 0% of GDP
(the balance for trade in goods and services is in surplus).
-External interest service: assumed to be the same as the 'BBB'
median value of
4.5% of CXR.
-Public foreign-currency debt (% of GGD): assumed to be 100% to
reflect the
euro-ised economy.
-'Private sector credit' and 'broad money' data is unavailable
and Fitch has
used summed consolidated balance sheets of the Fitch-rated banks
(Fitch rated
four of the five Andorran banks including BPA before it went
into default) as a
proxy.
-Gross external debt is estimated by assuming zero non-bank
private sector
external debt, and by estimating aggregate banks' liabilities
with non-residents
to proxy for banks' external debt. Where data for external
assets are not
available, Fitch conservatively assumes them to be zero.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
