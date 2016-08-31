(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB' to
Delphi Automotive PLC's (DLPH) proposed issuance of EUR500
million in senior
unsecured notes. The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for DLPH is
'BBB', with a
Stable Outlook.
The proposed notes will be fully guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by the
same subsidiaries that guarantee the senior unsecured notes and
unsecured credit
facility of DLPH's Delphi Corporation (Delphi) subsidiary,
removing any
structural subordination concerns. Proceeds from the proposed
notes will be used
fund a portion of the redemption of Delphi's $800 million in 5%
senior unsecured
notes due 2023.
Fitch expects the proposed notes will carry substantially lower
coupons than the
existing 2023 notes, helping the company save on interest costs.
The proposed
notes will also help to further diversify DLPH's capital
structure. Combined
with the notes from the company's Euro-denominated issuance in
2015, DLPH will
have EUR1.2 billion in Euro-denominated notes, which Fitch
estimates will
constitute over 30% of the company's consolidated debt,
including
off-balance-sheet factoring. With roughly 35% of the company's
revenue derived
in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, the
proposed notes will
help to better match the company's capital structure with
geographic
distribution of its revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of DLPH and its Delphi subsidiary reflect the
company's relatively
strong credit profile, as it continues to leverage its market
position in
advanced automotive technologies and its low cost base to drive
margins and free
cash flow (FCF) that are high for the auto supply industry. The
company's focus
on electrical architecture, safety, and advanced powertrain
technologies has put
it at the forefront of important growth trends in the global
auto industry.
Fitch expects DLPH's strong business position in these growth
technologies will
continue to result in top-line growth exceeding the rate of
underlying global
vehicle production over the intermediate term. Although the
company is highly
acquisitive and deploys a substantial amount of its cash toward
shareholder-friendly activities, it also maintains relatively
conservative
financial practices, including a long-term EBITDA leverage
target of only 1.5x.
Additional rating drivers include the company's relatively
strong liquidity
position, minor pension obligations, and a manageable debt
maturity profile, all
of which continue to provide it with significant financial
flexibility.
Rating concerns continue to include the cyclical nature of the
global auto
industry, intense industry competition, potentially volatile raw
material costs,
and new entrants into the automotive technology sector.
Mitigating these
concerns are the diversification of DLPH's business across
geographies,
customers and products, as well as its flexible operating model,
which has
positioned much of the company's manufacturing capacity in
low-cost countries.
DLPH's strong supply position with most major global auto
manufacturers is also
a mitigant. Other concerns include the company's interest in
acquisitions and
its significant cash returns to shareholders, although its
relatively strong FCF
generating capability suggests that most of these activities
will not drive a
meaningful increase in long-term leverage. With its
above-average financial
flexibility, Fitch also expects DLPH would be able to perform
better than most
auto suppliers through an industry downturn.
Fitch expects DLPH's consolidated EBITDA leverage to remain near
the company's
1.5x leverage target over the longer term, but it could
temporarily rise at
times when the company makes acquisitions, as it did with the
2015 acquisition
of HellermanTyton Group PLC. Nonetheless, Fitch expects strong
operating cash
flow will generally provide it with sufficient flexibility to
fund capital
spending, dividends, share repurchases and smaller acquisitions
without the need
for significant incremental long-term borrowing. Fitch expects
the company to
produce relatively strong FCF over the intermediate term, with
post-dividend FCF
margins running in the mid-single-digit range. Fitch also
expects DLPH to
maintain around $500 million to $600 million in cash on its
balance sheet over
the intermediate term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for DLPH include:
--Low-single-digit global auto production growth over the
intermediate term;
--DLPH's penetration rates increase, resulting in revenue rising
at a faster
rate than overall vehicle production;
--Capital spending runs at about 5% of revenue over the
intermediate term;
--The common stock dividend rate rises over time, but total cash
spent on
dividends is about flat on a reduced share count;
--The company continues to make modest to moderately sized
acquisitions from
time to time;
--The company refinances its significant debt maturities over
the intermediate
term;
--The company maintains around $500 million to $600 million in
cash on its
balance sheet, with excess cash used for acquisitions or share
repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given DLPH's capital allocation strategy and leverage
targets, Fitch
does not anticipate an upgrade to DLPH's ratings in the
intermediate term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--An unexpected sharp decline in global auto production;
--A decline in the company's EBITDA margins to below 12%;
--A decline in the company's free cash flow margin to 3% or
lower for a
prolonged period;
--An increase in EBITDA leverage to above 1.5x for an extended
period.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on DLPH and Delphi with a
Stable Rating
Outlook:
DLPH
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes rating at 'BBB'.
Delphi
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loan rating at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes rating at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: July 26, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has included
its estimate of
the company's off-balance-sheet factoring in Fitch's debt
calculation and in its
calculation of all debt-related metrics. Fitch has also adjusted
its calculation
of operating cash flow to treat period-to-period changes in its
estimate of
factored receivables as changes to debt, rather than changes in
receivables.
