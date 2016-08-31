(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Camden
Property Trust (CPT), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CPT's 'A-' IDR reflects the issuer's appropriately low leverage
for the rating
and Fitch's expectation that the issuer has the willingness and
capacity to
maintain it through-the-cycle. Fitch views CPT as having strong
access to
capital, although not necessarily the market leading access
typically associated
with other 'A' category REITs. This relative difference is
mitigated in part by
the government-sponsored enterprise's multifamily platforms that
limit
consequences of differences in access to unsecured debt capital.
LOWEST LEVERAGE WITH CAPACITY TO SUSTAIN
CPT's 'A-' IDR is predicated on the expectation that the issuer
will operate
with leverage between 4.5x - 5.5x through-the-cycle. CPT's focus
on markets with
lower physical and zoning barriers to entry and therefore more
volatile
operating cashflows relative to peers necessitate operating with
lower leverage.
While CPT's leverage is typically one of the lowest for
multifamily REITs, Fitch
recognizes that this is influenced by CPT acquiring and
developing in higher-cap
rate markets.
Fitch projects leverage will sustain around 5x through 2018
assuming positive
but decelerating operating fundamentals (3.5% and 2% SSNOI
growth in 2017 and
2018, respectively) and development spending will continue at
current levels.
Should operating fundamentals be stronger than Fitch's
expectations or
development spending be less, leverage could be closer to 4.5x.
Either level
should provide a sufficient cushion to sustain through a
downturn similar to the
financial crisis. These levels compare to the 6.4x - 7.3x levels
in 2009 - 2011
and slightly better than the 5x-5.5x range that the issuer has
operated in since
2013.
Camden's significant disposition activity in 2016 ($840 million
through the 2Q16
earnings call with guidance for another $310 million in 2H16)
has improved
leverage beyond Fitch's prior expectations even after the
payment of a special
dividend. Camden's preference to be a net seller and not
redeploy the proceeds
signals the issuer's conservatism later in the multifamily cycle
which is more
telling than the incremental reduction in leverage.
Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will sustain in the
low-4x range
through 2018 as compared to 3.7x, 4x and 4.2x for 2014, 2015 and
2Q16,
respectively. Fitch places less emphasis on recent improvements
in REIT FCC
given the low interest rate environment. Fitch defines leverage
as debt less
readily available cash-to-recurring operating EBITDA. Fitch
defines FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA less maintenance capital
expenditures-to-total
interest incurred.
STRONG LIQUIDITY STEMMING FROM DISPOSITIONS
CPT has a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.6x for the period July
1, 2016 through
Dec. 31, 2017 pro forma for the completed asset sales and
amounts held for 1031
exchanges and a special dividend. CPT's debt maturities are
generally
well-staggered through the rating horizon. CPT's liquidity is
further supported
by its low dividend payout ratio (70%-75% over the past four
years) and the size
of its unencumbered pool. Unencumbered assets cover unsecured
debt by 2.9x
assuming a stressed 8.5% cap rate.
Fitch calculates liquidity as sources (unrestricted cash,
availability under the
$600 million unsecured revolving credit facility due 2019 and an
estimated $135
million of retained cash flow from operations per year) to uses
(debt
maturities, development expenditures and recurring maintenance
capital
expenditures).
SUN BELT AND DEVELOPMENT FOCUS
Camden targets Sunbelt and mid-Atlantic markets which benefit
from migration and
job growth but also face lower physical and zoning barriers to
entry. Camden's
same-store net operating income has grown on average by 2.5% per
year compared
to the sector's 2.8% average, albeit with higher volatility as
measured by
standard deviation (4.9% to 4.5%).
Development is a core tenet of Camden's business that generally
enhances
portfolio quality and competitiveness but can pressure corporate
liquidity and
leverage. While unfunded development costs comprise only 2.4% of
gross assets at
June 30, 2016, Camden has demonstrated a willingness to operate
with larger
pipelines (e.g. 10.6% in 2006 and 7.8% in 2014).
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that operating
fundamentals will
remain positive but decelerate and that the issuer will not
materially alter its
investing activity to drive metrics beyond its financial
policies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CPT include:
--Operating fundamentals will remain positive but moderate
towards historic
averages while maintaining operating margins;
--Fitch assumes CPT will be a net seller in 2016 with $1.2
billion of
dispositions;
--Fitch assumes CPT will complete its current development
pipeline and incur
$300 million per year on average of development expenditures.
Fitch assumes
developments will stabilize at a 6% yield;
--Fitch has assumed CPT will not access to the equity markets
but will issue
senior unsecured notes in 2017 and 2018 to refinance maturing
mortgages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views positive momentum in the ratings and/or Outlook as
unlikely absent
CPT demonstrating market-leading capital markets access across
the broader REIT
universe while maintaining or improving its metrics and
financial policies.
The following factors could result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A material change to the countercyclical liquidity provided to
the multifamily
sector by the government sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac;
--CPT operating at or Fitch's expectation that CPT's financial
policies would
allow it to operate with leverage above the 4.5x - 5.5x range
that the 'A-'
rating assumes;
--Fitch's expectation of cost-to-complete development sustaining
above 10% of
gross asset value.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the ratings as follows:
Camden Property Trust
--IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations and distributions from joint venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
