(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Structured Finance
Quarterly - 2Q16
here
BEIJING/HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) China's structured
finance market will
continue expanding in both scope and scale, with increased
asset-class
diversification, says Fitch Ratings in the latest China
Structured Finance
Quarterly publication, released today.
A total of CNY193.4bn (USD29.8bn) of Chinese structured finance
transactions
were issued in 2Q16, representing a 96% yoy increase. The
increase was
principally driven by 242% growth in the Asset-Backed Specific
Plan scheme,
which is regulated by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission. Issuance under
the Credit Asset Securitization (CAS) scheme, which is regulated
by the People's
Bank of China and China Banking Regulatory Commission and is the
leading
structured finance market by size, increased 43% yoy. The
increase was
predominately due to residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) and auto-loan
asset-backed securities (ABS) issuances, although limited by a
significant fall
in collateralised loan obligation issuance. Fitch expects both
RMBS and ABS
asset-classes to maintain the growth momentum in 2H16.
Highlights for 2H16 include the issuance of three non-performing
loan (NPL) ABS
and two asset-backed note (ABN) securitisation transactions. The
three NPL ABS
deals, originated by Bank of China Ltd. (A/Stable) and China
Merchants Bank
(BBB/Stable) were pilot transactions, as the regulators have
restricted the
market during the 2008 global financial crisis. Fitch expects
more NPL ABS to be
launched in the near-term, as the government has granted quotas
of CNY50bn to
six commercial banks to help them deal with rising NPL ratios.
The two ABN securitisation transactions adopted a special
purpose trust
structure similar to CAS scheme, the first time this asset-class
has used this
structure since inception in 2012. This type of instrument
allows non-financial
corporates to issue asset backed notes in China's interbank bond
market. The
opening up of the interbank securitisation market to
non-financial corporates
leads Fitch to expect a continued flow of ABN issuance, as it
provides a deeper
investor-base than the stock-exchange bond market. The current
issue of the
report provides data and commentary on the most recent
developments in the
Chinese structured finance market. In addition to commentary on
the market
outlook in 2H16, the report includes commentary on regulatory
developments, a
summary of Fitch's most recent structured finance counterparty
criteria, a list
of Chinese securitisations in the pipeline, as shown in the
shelf registration
data, and the performance of auto-loan ABS and RMBS in China.
A full copy of the report, China Structured Finance Quarterly -
2Q16, can be
found at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link at the
top of this
press release.
Contacts:
Kan Zhou
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2112
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd
1903, PICC Tower,
2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District,
Beijing, China
Grace Li
Associate Director
+852 2263 9936
Hilary Tan
Director
+852 2263 9904
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
